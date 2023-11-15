Parent Tested Parent Approved unveils year-end list of award-winning products for families
North America’s largest parent testing community selects best-in-class products for trust, credibility and quality in 2023
Our Seal of Approval winners set the benchmark for the best products on the market today. We are privileged to work with so many exemplary brands committed to excellence.”NEW YORK, NY , USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, is proud to unveil its year-end list of recipients of the prestigious PTPA Seal of Approval for product excellence.
— Sharon Vinderine, PTPA Founder and CEO
Celebrating its 16th anniversary this month, PTPA has helped countless brands build trust with millions of consumers through the power of North America’s most recognized product award. Backed by a community of over a quarter million parents, the award is built on authentic, unbiased product testing by parents to help consumers make informed buying decisions for their families.
The seal of approval is awarded to brands that have demonstrated exceptional performance in what matters most to consumers: functionality, value, innovation and reliability.
"Our Seal of Approval winners set the benchmark for the best products on the market today," said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of PTPA. "We are privileged to work with so many exemplary brands committed to excellence.
Our award is a powerful symbol of trust and credibility for families. In an era where consumers are looking for honest, impartial third-party endorsements, the seal of approval assures customers that they are buying from a brand they can trust.”
Here is the list of brands who have earned the esteemed Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval for 2023:
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Platinum Pail
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Angelcare 2-in-1 Bathtub
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Signature Pail
Company: Anker Innovations
Winning Product: eufy Baby S340 Smart Sock
Company: Atlantic Sapphire
Winning Product: Bluehouse Smoke Roasted Maple Salmon
Company: Camila Alves McConaughey
Winning Product: Just Try One Bite (book)
Company: Chef Devin Alexander
Winning Product: The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables (book)
Company: Clear Sky Holding LLC
Winning Product: Grip-a-Pool Inflatable Toddler Pool and Portable Bathtub
Company: Danica McKellar
Winning Product: Double Puppy Trouble (book)
Company: Doug the Pug
Winning Product: Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew (book)
Company: Emma Sleep Canada
Winning Product: Emma Original Mattress
Company: IQAir
Winning Product: Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier
Company: Iris® Powered by Generali Global Identity and Cyber Protection
Winning Product: Iris Identity Protection
Company: Johnson & Johnson
Winning Product: SmartCheck from Children’s TYLENOL
Company: Kidz Safe Lock
Winning Product: Electrical Power Cord Plug Lock Device
Company: Kristin Chenoweth
Winning Product: What Will I Do With My Love Today (book)
Company: Masdel Inc.
Winning Product: Belvital Baby Nose Cleaner
Company: Masdel Inc.
Winning Product: Magic Bag Neck-to-Back Compress
Company: Masdel Inc.
Winning Product: Magic Bag Pad Hot/Cold Compress
Company: Masdel Inc.
Winning Product: Magic Bag Extended Hot/Cold Compress
Company: Masdel Inc.
Winning Product: Magic Bag Warmy Hot & Cold Compress
Company: Momeez Choice
Winning Product: Tumeez
Company: Monkimum Inc.
Winning Product: Lingokids
Company: Naomi Osaka
Winning Product: The Way Champs Play (book)
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Ant, Roach and Fly Multi-Insect Spray
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Lotion
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Pump Spray
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Aerosol Spray
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Stinging Insect Spray
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat, & Fruit Fly
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Crawling Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, & Spider
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, Fly
Company: Pura
Winning Product: Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser
Company: Sam Baker Books
Winning Product: Oscar the Mouse, Oscar and Friends Activity Book (bilingual book)
Company: Storkcraft
Winning Product: Graco Premium Foam Crib & Toddler Mattress by Storkcraft
Company: Storkcraft
Winning Product: Baby Cribs
Company: Storkcraft
Winning Product: Youth beds (includes: toddler beds, bunk beds, loft beds, twin and full beds)
Company: Sunsweet
Winning Product: Sierra Trail Bites
Company: Sunsweet
Winning Product: Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune with Lemonade
Company: The Happy Hues Company
Winning Product: Big-ups™ Unisex Training Pants
Company: The Learning Experience
Winning Product: Bubbles and Friends
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech RM2751 Smart WiFi Video Monitor with Super-Slim Portable Display
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech VC2105 5” HD Screen Smart Nursery Over-the-Crib Mount Monitor
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower Firehouse™
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech Storytime With Sunny™
Company: Woodstream
Winning Product: Safer® Brand Home Indoor Fly Trap
How Seal of Approval Product Winners Are Selected
Product testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation and dependability.
About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America’s most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for more than 16 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.
To learn more about North America’s most trusted product awards program, please visit ptpaawards.com
Marty Henwood
Parent Tested Parent Approved
+1 855-705-0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn