Parent Tested Parent Approved unveils year-end list of award-winning products for families

NEW YORK, NY , USA, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, is proud to unveil its year-end list of recipients of the prestigious PTPA Seal of Approval for product excellence.Celebrating its 16th anniversary this month, PTPA has helped countless brands build trust with millions of consumers through the power of North America’s most recognized product award. Backed by a community of over a quarter million parents, the award is built on authentic, unbiased product testing by parents to help consumers make informed buying decisions for their families.The seal of approval is awarded to brands that have demonstrated exceptional performance in what matters most to consumers: functionality, value, innovation and reliability."Our Seal of Approval winners set the benchmark for the best products on the market today," said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of PTPA. "We are privileged to work with so many exemplary brands committed to excellence.Our award is a powerful symbol of trust and credibility for families. In an era where consumers are looking for honest, impartial third-party endorsements, the seal of approval assures customers that they are buying from a brand they can trust.”Here is the list of brands who have earned the esteemed Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval for 2023:Company: AngelcareWinning Product: Diaper Genie Platinum PailCompany: AngelcareWinning Product: Angelcare 2-in-1 BathtubCompany: AngelcareWinning Product: Diaper Genie Signature PailCompany: Anker InnovationsWinning Product: eufy Baby S340 Smart SockCompany: Atlantic SapphireWinning Product: Bluehouse Smoke Roasted Maple SalmonCompany: Camila Alves McConaugheyWinning Product: Just Try One Bite (book)Company: Chef Devin AlexanderWinning Product: The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables (book)Company: Clear Sky Holding LLCWinning Product: Grip-a-Pool Inflatable Toddler Pool and Portable BathtubCompany: Danica McKellarWinning Product: Double Puppy Trouble (book)Company: Doug the PugWinning Product: Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew (book)Company: Emma Sleep CanadaWinning Product: Emma Original MattressCompany: IQAirWinning Product: Atem Desk Personal Air PurifierCompany: IrisPowered by Generali Global Identity and Cyber ProtectionWinning Product: Iris Identity ProtectionCompany: Johnson & JohnsonWinning Product: SmartCheck from Children’s TYLENOLCompany: Kidz Safe LockWinning Product: Electrical Power Cord Plug Lock DeviceCompany: Kristin ChenowethWinning Product: What Will I Do With My Love Today (book)Company: Masdel Inc.Winning Product: Belvital Baby Nose CleanerCompany: Masdel Inc.Winning Product: Magic Bag Neck-to-Back CompressCompany: Masdel Inc.Winning Product: Magic Bag Pad Hot/Cold CompressCompany: Masdel Inc.Winning Product: Magic Bag Extended Hot/Cold CompressCompany: Masdel Inc.Winning Product: Magic Bag Warmy Hot & Cold CompressCompany: Momeez ChoiceWinning Product: TumeezCompany: Monkimum Inc.Winning Product: LingokidsCompany: Naomi OsakaWinning Product: The Way Champs Play (book)Company: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter KitCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo Ant, Roach and Fly Multi-Insect SprayCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - LotionCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Pump SprayCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Aerosol SprayCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Stinging Insect SprayCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat, & Fruit FlyCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo Crawling Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, & SpiderCompany: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Zevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, FlyCompany: PuraWinning Product: Pura Smart Fragrance DiffuserCompany: Sam Baker BooksWinning Product: Oscar the Mouse, Oscar and Friends Activity Book (bilingual book)Company: StorkcraftWinning Product: Graco Premium Foam Crib & Toddler Mattress by StorkcraftCompany: StorkcraftWinning Product: Baby CribsCompany: StorkcraftWinning Product: Youth beds (includes: toddler beds, bunk beds, loft beds, twin and full beds)Company: SunsweetWinning Product: Sierra Trail BitesCompany: SunsweetWinning Product: Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune with LemonadeCompany: The Happy Hues CompanyWinning Product: Big-ups™ Unisex Training PantsCompany: The Learning ExperienceWinning Product: Bubbles and FriendsCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech RM2751 Smart WiFi Video Monitor with Super-Slim Portable DisplayCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech VC2105 5” HD Screen Smart Nursery Over-the-Crib Mount MonitorCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech Go! Go! Smart WheelsRescue Tower Firehouse™Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech Storytime With Sunny™Company: WoodstreamWinning Product: SaferBrand Home Indoor Fly TrapHow Seal of Approval Product Winners Are SelectedProduct testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation and dependability.About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America’s most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for more than 16 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.To learn more about North America’s most trusted product awards program, please visit ptpaawards.com