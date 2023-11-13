Biden-Harris Administration Reiterates Urgent Call for Congress to Help Strengthen Addiction Treatment, Crack Down on Drug Trafficking as HHS Releases New Data on Substance Use Disorder

“The President is fighting for more funding to expand access to treatment and keep deadly drugs like fentanyl out of our communities. We know Congress can and must come together on this issue – the American people deserve no less.”

Washington, D.C. – Today, amid new data released on substance use across the nation, the Biden-Harris Administration reiterated President Biden’s clear and urgent call for Congress to provide critical additional resources to strengthen addiction treatment and crack down on drug trafficking.

Today’s new data from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) show there were more than 48 million Americans who experienced a substance use disorder in 2022. Of the 48 million Americans struggling with substance use disorder, three out of every four did not get treatment. While the Biden-Harris Administration has made historic progress in expanding access to life-saving public health services and stopping the flow of illicit drugs like fentanyl into American communities, the nation is facing an unprecedented epidemic that requires the full support and funding of Congress.

President Biden has been calling on Congress for additional funding to expand essential life-saving services and crack down on illicit drug trafficking. In recent supplemental funding requests to Congress, the White House has called for $1.55 billion to strengthen addiction treatment, overdose prevention measures, and recovery support services across the country, and more than $1.2 billion to crack down on drug trafficking to keep dangerous drugs like fentanyl out of our communities.

"Today's data reinforces the urgency of President Biden’s call to action: with more than 48 million Americans struggling with substance use disorder, Congress must step up and provide the funding President Biden is requesting to expand essential life-saving services and crack down on illicit drug trafficking,” said White House Drug Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta. “This is not a red state or a blue state issue: as the data shows, there are tens of millions of Americans in every state across the country affected by this public health crisis. And the President is fighting for more funding to expand access to treatment and keep deadly drugs like fentanyl out of our communities. We know Congress can and must come together on this issue – the American people deserve no less.”

“The overdose epidemic is heartbreaking. But it’s also preventable. We have and continue to make progress. To continue to make progress will require proper funding and commitment. We will not stop using every tool available to get Americans the help they need,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Right now, the President’s emergency supplemental budget request is before Congress with a request for additional, critical funds to take on the overdose crisis. I went before the Senate Appropriations Committee last week and made clear these funds are needed urgently. Now Congress must do its part.”

Addressing the overdose epidemic is one of the four pillars of President Biden's bipartisan Unity Agenda, focused on issues where all Americans, and members of both parties, can come together to make progress for the nation. The White House continues to call on Congress to reach a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement to fund the government and provide the emergency resources we need to beat this crisis. Lives are at stake.

Read more on President Biden’s request for $1.55 billion to strengthen substance use disorder services HERE.

Read more on President Biden’s request for $1.2 billion to crack down on drug trafficking HERE.

See a state breakdown on how the Administration’s funding request would address the overdose epidemic and save lives HERE.

See results from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health Data HERE.