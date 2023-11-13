Job Announcement: Staff Attorney

General Summary or Purpose

This is a short-term position with the State Court Administrator's Office that is available through June 30, 2025. It is a full-time position with benefits.

The primary responsibility of this position will be to serve as staff to the Guardianship Task Force including researching federal and state laws and administrative rules related to guardianship and conservatorship and drafting proposed court rules and legislative amendments as directed by the court.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

The Staff Attorney researches, supports and advises various Supreme Court advisory committees and Judicial Conference committees that are responsible for studying court issues, operational concerns or court processes and concerns. Assists committees to formulate and draft briefs and/or proposed legislation. Provides legal services and support to staff in the Office of the State Court Administrator.



Provides legal research, support and staff services to various judicial committees investigating and studying court-related processes, problems or issues. Assists the committees in conducting background history and research pertaining to the work of the committee(s). Prepares briefs, assists committees, drafts procedures, rules and/or proposed legislation.

Provides legal research services for members and staff in the Office of the State Court Administrator.

Serves as a legislative analyst or liaison monitoring and tracking legislation introduced, pending or acted upon in the legislature that are relevant or may impact the operations of the Supreme Court.

Communicates, informs, and provides information and/or research to members of the public, media, judges, or court personnel regarding judicial services, policies, legislative initiatives, or other matters pertaining to the court.

Testifies before legislative committees to persuade, present and explain the research, facts, conclusions and perspectives of the court regarding the issues before the committee(s).

Assists the State Court Administrator in drafting or preparing various manuals or documents for the Court.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a juris doctor degree from an accredited law school and a minimum of two years related experience conducting legal research, serving in a legislative research capacity or related area; or an equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience necessary to successfully perform the essential functions of the work. Licensed to practice law in the State of North Dakota.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge Requirements:

Extensive knowledge of general laws, state laws, established precedents, and sources of legal research.

General knowledge of court administration and office management policies and procedures.

Extensive knowledge of court system operations, court procedures and rules.

Knowledge of state and federal rules of procedure and law.



Skill Requirements:

Skilled in conducting legal research and the application and interpretation of legal concepts, principles and evidence, facts and legal precedent.

Skilled in organizing, planning and prioritizing own work priorities, needs and projects.

Skilled in the use of legal research resources and software (i.e. Westlaw, LawDesk, Miche, Premise, etc.) and general office support applications (i.e. word processing and other desktop software/applications).

Skilled in formulating, writing and drafting legislation, proposals, or briefs.

Skilled in applying sound legal judgment based upon the legal principles, rules, concepts, precedents and issues that are being addressed by committees of the court and the Office of the State Court Administrator.

Skilled in presenting and communicating controversial or complex topics in an effective and persuasive manner in public presentations and speeches before judiciary committees, legislative committees, members of the public, other attorneys, or staff of the court.

