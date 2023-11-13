Quark Technology Global Inc. announce change in control and new chairman of the board appointment
THORNHILL, ON, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quark Technology Global Inc. (a Nevada corporation) (OTC: QTGI) (“QTGI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Li is taking over the control position from Mr. Edward Chan, representing over 50% of Company common shares. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next 30 days. Mr. Li currently serves as Chairman of the World Digital Economic Organization (WDEO), a non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO) established in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations Charter dedicated to advancing, coordinating, and facilitating activities related to digital economic development within the framework of the United Nations.
Mr. Li will join the Company as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Edward Chan will remain as a member of the Board and CEO of the Company.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
“EDWARD CHAN”
Edward Tim Sing Chan
Director
Telephone: (416) 417-4588
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; the uncertainty of the Internet and e-commerce market; including the travel and research and development of technology moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
tim sing chan, Edward
Mr. Li will join the Company as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Edward Chan will remain as a member of the Board and CEO of the Company.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
“EDWARD CHAN”
Edward Tim Sing Chan
Director
Telephone: (416) 417-4588
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; the uncertainty of the Internet and e-commerce market; including the travel and research and development of technology moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
tim sing chan, Edward
quark technology global inc.
+ +1 416-417-4588
edwardchan@quarktech.co