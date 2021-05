Quark Technology Global Inc. clarifies current officers and directors

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OTC: QTGIQuark Technology Global Inc. (a Nevada corporation) (OTC: QTGI) (“QTGI” or the “Company”) announces its current serving officers and directors to clarify prior releases concerning the management and the board of the Company.A prior press release dated April 17, 2020 announced that Man Xu would serve as director and Jay Veira would also serve as a director of the Company. This release was correctly stated at the time with each appointee ready to serve; however, the Company ultimately did not appoint these individuals to the board, and the following is the correct slate of directors of the Company:Edward ChanJieliang ChenJames L. SintrosPhillip WongON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:“EDWARD CHAN”Edward Tim Sing ChanChairman and DirectorTelephone: (437) 999-3091SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTThis release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; the uncertainty of the Internet and e-commerce market; including the travel and research and development of technology moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.edwad t .s. chanquark technology global inc.+ +1 4379993091edwardchan@quarktech.co