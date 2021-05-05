Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Quark Technology Global Inc. clarifies current officers and directors

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OTC: QTGI

Quark Technology Global Inc. (a Nevada corporation) (OTC: QTGI) (“QTGI” or the “Company”) announces its current serving officers and directors to clarify prior releases concerning the management and the board of the Company.

A prior press release dated April 17, 2020 announced that Man Xu would serve as director and Jay Veira would also serve as a director of the Company. This release was correctly stated at the time with each appointee ready to serve; however, the Company ultimately did not appoint these individuals to the board, and the following is the correct slate of directors of the Company:

Edward Chan
Jieliang Chen
James L. Sintros
Phillip Wong

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

“EDWARD CHAN”

Edward Tim Sing Chan
Chairman and Director
Telephone: (437) 999-3091

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; the uncertainty of the Internet and e-commerce market; including the travel and research and development of technology moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
edwad t .s. chan
quark technology global inc.
+ +1 4379993091
edwardchan@quarktech.co

Edward chan
quark technology global inc.
+1 4164174588
email us here

You just read:

