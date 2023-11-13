Submit Release
Sweden provides additional humanitarian support to civilian population in Gaza

SWEDEN, November 13 - Through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), Sweden is providing an additional SEK 60 million in humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable civilian population in Gaza, where the majority of those affected are women and children.

The increased assistance to Gaza will address the most urgent needs, such as food, water, health and medical care, and protection.

“The needs of the civilian population in Gaza for immediate humanitarian assistance are immense. The Government therefore welcomes the additional support that is now being enabled,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Sida’s new support package supplements the Government’s SEK 150 million in humanitarian assistance that was presented on 2 November. Sweden has now provided a total of over SEK 200 million since 7 October. Sweden’s humanitarian support to Palestine through Sida in 2023 totals more than SEK 195 million.

