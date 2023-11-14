Speedeon Upgrades Its Consumer Intelligence Platform with Fresh Intent-Based Marketing Data
AudienceMaker Users Can Now Target Audiences Based on the Types of Products They Are Actively Searching for Online
Marketing teams using AudienceMaker are thriving because they can bring so many data sets together and action them quickly.”MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedeon, a leader in direct marketing data and consumer intelligence, today announced that intent-based marketing data is now available inside its AudienceMaker platform. The DataWatch Intent in-market shopper audiences are powered by Speedeon’s best-in-class partner, Verisk Marketing Solutions.
— Lindsey Kaiser, Chief Product Officer @ Speedeon
The platform's Explorer function lets marketers identify and select in-market prospects based on the relevant product category and the user’s level of interest. The intent-based audiences span products and services such as:
● Personal insurance including life, auto, and home
● Health insurance including Medicare, short-term and dental
● Consumer finance and lending including mortgage purchase, refinance and reverse mortgages
● Real estate including home buying and home services
● Education including college and university programs
“Marketers are always looking for a competitive advantage. By putting intent data right inside our AudienceMaker platform, it’s now possible for advertisers to identify valuable prospects in just a few clicks,” shares Lindsey Kaiser, Chief Product Officer at Speedeon Data. “Marketing teams using AudienceMaker are thriving because they can bring so many data sets together and action them quickly,” adds Kaiser.
Today, brands across verticals are relying on AudienceMaker for its ability to connect first- and third-party data, deliver insights, build predictive models and craft custom audiences. And now with intent-based marketing data available, advertisers can experience the same great results as Speedeon’s clients.
For example, recently a leading life insurance company tapped Speedeon to enhance their prospecting efforts. Speedeon’s DataWatch Intent data solution identified high-intent consumers actively comparing life insurance rates across the internet. Then the Speedeon team overlaid a model based on the life insurance brand’s best customers to distill the best of the best prospects. The client was able to beat their customer acquisition cost of $1200 by 19%, coming in at $980 CAC.
Today's announcement gives marketers access to this same powerful data via a powerful SAAS tool.
Marketers focused on growth, acquisition and competitive conquesting who are interested in learning more about Speedeon’s AudienceMaker platform can visit https://speedeondata.com/audiencemaker/. Speedeon is currently offering new clients a free customer intelligence report (valued at $1200) with a demo of the platform.
About Speedeon Data
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 2008, Speedeon delivers advertisers the marketing data, insights and tools necessary to acquire and retain valuable customers. The company’s flagship consumer intelligence platform, AudienceMaker, unlocks instantaneous access to audience insights, creation and cross-channel activation capabilities. Supported by a team of motivated, passionate, and forward-thinking marketers, strategists, and data scientists, Speedeon’s solutions produce real clients results across verticals. To learn more about Speedeon and client success, visit http://speedeondata.com/.
Brienna Pinnow
Blinc Digital Group
brie@blincdigitalgroup.com