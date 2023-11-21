Zywie Awarded a Spot on ECAT and FSS Contract Vehicles Through SDVOSB Partner, Lovell Government Services
We look forward to the impact this partnership can have for our Veterans nationwide.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services is pleased to announce a partnership with Zywie Healthcare, an innovator in wearable cardiac monitoring solutions. Lovell will represent Zywie as their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor in the federal space.
“As a growing company committed to improving patient care through continual advancements in heart monitoring technology, we look forward to the impact this partnership can have for our Veterans nationwide,” said Andrew Carlton, Vice President of Sales at Zywie. “By partnering with Lovell, we are thrilled to gain access to VA and DoD organizations allowing us to expand our mission to help more people.”
Zywie's system uniquely provides lightweight, easy-to-use devices that increase patient compliance without sacrificing clinical outcomes. Zywie offers the world's smallest wearable heart monitor, which is not only water-resistant but can also live-transmit every heartbeat to the cloud for analysis. Combining a low-profile easy-to-wear patch with the ability to analyze a patient's EKGs in near real-time, enhances patient compliance and enables healthcare professionals to make actionable clinical decisions on their patients' health within minutes, revolutionizing the efficiency of care delivery.
“This is a significant partnership for us. Cardiac monitoring saves lives, and we are grateful to be able to provide these solutions to the federal government. We appreciate Zywie for making Veterans a point of focus for their technology,” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
This partnership announcement comes with the news that Zywie’s ZywieNano™ patch and Zywie Clarus devices have been approved on major government contract vehicles overseen by the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Government customers can now find the ZywieNano™ patch and Zywie Clarus device on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and the DLA’s ECAT system. Listing products on these contracts through Lovell gives government customers the dual benefit of a streamlined acquisition process while working towards their SDVOSB procurement goal.
ABOUT ZYWIE
Zywie is a full-suite, remote cardiac monitoring company specializing in wearable biosensor devices and cloud-based data analytic solutions. Zywie’s flagship device is the ZywieNano™ patch, a small band-aid-like patch that patients wear on their chest to continuously monitor their heart's electrical activity for up to 30 days. The data collected by the ZywieNano™ patch is sent to Zywie’s cloud-based platform, where it is analyzed by algorithms to provide insights into a patient's heart rhythm and potential cardiac conditions. Learn more at https://zywie.healthcare.
ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Lovell partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
