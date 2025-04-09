NovApproach Spine and Lovell Announce Partnership to Provide Access to OneLIF™ Spinal Fusion Systems for VA, DoD

Lovell and NovApproach Spine Partner to Provide OneLIF™ Spinal Fusion Systems to Federal Healthcare Providers

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and NovApproach Spine , developer of the patented OneLIF™interbody spinal fusion system which supports a multitude of surgical approaches, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as NovApproach Spine’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.NovApproach Spine’s OneLIF™ interbody fusion system is simplifying single-position, anterior lumbar spine surgery. Uniquely supporting the full spectrum of anterior approaches to spinal fusion (including ALIF, SupineATPfor multi-level reconstruction, and Lateral Anterior-to-Psoas), this cage offers multiple insertion and fixation options to address the widest range of patient anatomies.As NovApproach Spine’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. NovApproach Spine is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We’re excited to partner with NovApproach Spine to bring the innovative OneLIF implant to spinal surgeons and to improve care and outcomes for our veterans.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We appreciate Lovell’s guidance which expands surgeon access to our device. We look forward to offering federal healthcare providers unprecedented versatility for anterior lumbar spine surgery.” - NovApproach Spine CEO Raymond Cloutier.About NOVAPPROACH SPINEBased in Alachua, Florida, since 2020, NovApproach Spine is a fast-growing, privately held spinal implant company. Its OneLIF™ device gives surgeons unprecedented versatility for anterior lumbar spine surgery. At NovApproach, the difference is clear: Our approach is to simplify yours.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:

