First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the ‘Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive’ benefitting foster families, Hope Florida participants, and Florida families in need this holiday season. Donations for the toy drive will run from November 13 through December 15, 2023. Hope Florida will partner with the Children and Youth Cabinet for this toy drive.

“There is no greater joy at this time of year than making magic happen for a child,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Throughout the year, our Hope Navigators work to ensure that families are working towards self-sufficiency, and many along this journey may not be able to afford extras like holiday presents. Through the Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive, families will experience the goodwill of their neighbors and communities and create special memories for their children. We know parents want the best for their children, and through this initiative, can bring a little more hope to Florida’s families.”

The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive can be accessed through this website, where individuals can purchase new and unwrapped toys to be sent directly to Hope Florida. These toys will be organized and distributed to families by Hope Florida throughout the month of December.

“Every day, our Department works to support strong and resilient families who are working on their individual goals to economic independence,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “We know that every parent wants to make the holidays magical, and our hope is that we can give parents the opportunities to create special memories with their children. Every child should get to experience the magic of the holiday season, and we are so grateful for the partners and individuals who will help make this dream a reality.”

First Lady Casey DeSantis has charged the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet (Cabinet) with improving the lives of children in the state and ensuring that every child in Florida has the opportunity to flourish. Through this charge and a partnership with Hope Florida, the Cabinet and members of each organization represented on the Cabinet will contribute to Hope Florida’s ‘Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.’

“The holidays are a special time for families to focus on each other and on the joy of giving,” said State Surgeon General and Florida Children and Youth Cabinet Chairman Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo. “This toy drive is a wonderful opportunity for Floridians to be part of that joy of giving. The Florida Department of Health is pleased to join the First Lady, our sister agencies, and fellow Cabinet members in bringing holiday cheer to children and families across the state.”

Distribution events will be scheduled throughout December. Organizations who are interested in partnering with Hope Florida can contact the Department of Children and Families at hopeflorida@myflfamilies.com.

