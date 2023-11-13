EnigmaFund: Leading the Way in Web3 Venture Capital Investment with a new fund
EnigmaFund, launches a new crypto venture capital fund, to support exceptional entrepreneurs in the Web3 ecosystem.
In 2016, I had already been deeply involved in leading Web2 companies driven by a thesis in decentralization for a decade. When I was introduced to crypto and blockchains, it was an instant resonance.”LISBON, LISBOA, PORTUGAL, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnigmaFund, established in 2019 by the accomplished technology founder and decentralized tech expert Enigma, has rapidly evolved into a key player in the cryptocurrency venture landscape. This growth is underpinned by Enigma's extensive experience and strategic investments in leading companies like Avalanche, Ocean Protocol, and NEAR.
— Enigma, GP and Founder at EnigmaFund
Reflecting on his journey, Enigma said, "Having spent a decade spearheading Web2 companies with a decentralization focus, and almost a further decade in Web3, I found a natural fit in crypto and blockchain technologies. My involvement in varied sectors, from sourcing innovations via decentralized communities of scientists and engineers, to gig and creative economies, seamlessly translated into this new domain."
The firm also recently announced an expansion of its main fund, opening doors for high-net-worth individuals and other funds to access its diverse and dynamic deal flow.
EnigmaFund is known for its unique approach, integrating investment and advisory services. The fund dedicates 70% of its capital to companies it holds advisory positions with, guiding founders to achieve breakthrough success while avoiding costly errors. Enigma highlighted the challenges faced by young Web3 founders, often misguided by misaligned advice, leading to unmeasurable marketing spends, poorly conceived tokenomics, and inadequate market maker models or market assessments.
The fund's core ethos is to empower innovative entrepreneurs tackling substantial challenges with a blend of systematic and creative strategies. Enigma emphasizes the importance of measurable and impactful actions. Their investments range from infrastructure to gamefi.
The remaining 30% of the fund focuses on direct investments, secondary deal flows, and the acquisition of vesting OTC tokens and digital assets. "In the current climate of liquidity shortages, EnigmaFund stands as a reliable source of liquidity for teams we believe in," Enigma remarked.
EnigmaFund's portfolio includes investments in diverse blockchain and Web3 projects, such as Engangle Protocol (advisory role), Altlayer, Atlas, Formless, Magic Square, and HyperCycle, showcasing its active role in layer-1, layer-2 networks, oracles, and DeFi projects.
This article was originally released in Bloomberg and LinkedIn
About EnigmaFund:
EnigmaFund is a venture capital fund founded by Enigma, a successful technology founder, advisor, and investor with extensive experience in decentralized technologies. Established in 2019, the fund has evolved into a prominent player in the Web3 space, making strategic investments and providing advisory support to empower founders and drive progress in the Web3 ecosystem. Join us in shaping the future of Web3!
