Barrio Queen Celebrates New Store Opening
SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrio Queen, renowned for upscale Mexican cuisine and a vibrant dining experience, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant, set to captivate the taste buds of residents of Surprise, AZ and beyond. This marks the 8th franchise location opening in the Barrio Queen family. The doors to this culinary gem will swing open on December 6, 2023, promising a fiesta of flavors and a vibrant atmosphere that Barrio Queen is celebrated for.
The new Barrio Queen restaurant in Surprise promises to be a culinary haven for Mexican food enthusiasts. With a commitment to authenticity, innovative dishes, and a warm, inviting ambiance, Barrio Queen has carved a niche in the upscale Mexican dining scene. The Surprise location will continue this tradition, offering an extensive menu that celebrates the rich tapestry of Mexican cuisine.
"We're delighted to bring the Barrio Queen experience to the vibrant community of Surprise," said Ray Zandi, Vice President of US Business Development at Kahala Brands™. "Our brand has always been about celebrating the flavors of Mexico while providing a unique and memorable dining experience. With the 8th corporate-owned franchise location, we're excited to bring our vision to life in Surprise and look forward to becoming an integral part of this wonderful community."
At Barrio Queen, every meal is a celebration, and the Surprise location will be no exception. Guests can anticipate an extensive menu featuring dishes from all corners of Mexico, not just traditional tacos and enchiladas, but signature regional dishes, all prepared with the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. To complement the culinary journey, the new restaurant will offer handcrafted margaritas and cocktails, adding a spirited touch to the dining experience.
The grand opening of Barrio Queen in Surprise, AZ, is a momentous occasion, and you're invited to be part of the celebration. Join us on December 6, 2023, as we open our doors to a world of Mexican flavors and festive ambiance. Whether you're a long-time Barrio Queen fan or curious to experience the magic for the first time, this is an event you won't want to miss.
Barrio Queen presents an enticing opportunity for potential franchise owners who are passionate about the Mexican culinary scene. Our renowned Mexican restaurant franchise opportunity is celebrated for its upscale culinary offerings and dynamic dining ambiance. By joining Barrio Queen, franchise owners become part of a brand with a strong commitment to authenticity, a flair for crafting innovative dishes, and a dedication to active community engagement. The upcoming opening of our Surprise, AZ, location underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences while offering a unique and prosperous franchise opportunity for enthusiastic entrepreneurs.
Raquel Garcia
Barrio Queen
+1 480-688-8914
ragarcia@kahalamgmt.com