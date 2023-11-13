Meals of Hope Hosts Meal Packing Event with Microsoft to Feed the DC Metro Community
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meals of Hope recently hosted an event at Microsoft’s DC-area offices to pack 25,000 meals to combat hunger in the DC Metro region. Approximately 130 volunteers worked in groups to pack Meals of Hope’s Fortified Cinnamon Sugar, Diced Apple Oatmeal that will be distributed within the local community through both the Capital Area Food Bank and the Maryland Food Bank.
“We were grateful to get to participate in such a meaningful activity with Meals of Hope,” said Andrea Evans, Director, DC Metro Employee and Community Strategy for Microsoft. “In this season of giving, Microsoft employees enjoyed the opportunity to pack meals for people who are experiencing food insecurity in our community. And we had fun while doing it, thanks to the thoughtful way Meals of Hope structured the day.”
Meals of Hope developed six meals specifically designed for the American palate and added vitamins, minerals and proteins to supplement an unbalanced diet. Food packages are designed to address the need for an economical, nutritious solution to aid in the fight against hunger. Each packet contains enough food to provide six to eight meals.
“We are thankful and appreciative of the support provided by Microsoft to help us combat the hunger epidemic,” said Jack Day, Vice President of Meals of Hope. “These types of events make for a fun and rewarding day for the volunteers, and they help us deliver healthy meals to underserved individuals.”
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
About Meals of Hope
Meals of Hope, a Southwest Florida charitable organization that feeds approximately 4,000 needy families per week with nutritious meals, is the only food packing organization with a priority on keeping that food within the United States. More than 25,000 volunteers and 15 full-time staff members assist Meals of Hope in achieving its Mission of “communities coming together to end hunger.”
Meals of Hope combats hunger through three primary initiatives: meal packing events (in 2022, nearly 10,000,000 meals were packed);15 local food pantries where about 4,000 families receive frozen meat, fresh produce and canned goods every week, and various out of school programs such as a weekend backpack program and the delivery of hot meals to school age children.
www.mealsofhope.org
Meals of Hope
2221 Corporation Blvd.
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 537-7775
Stephen Popper, President/CEO
steve@mealsofhope.org
Stephen Popper
“We were grateful to get to participate in such a meaningful activity with Meals of Hope,” said Andrea Evans, Director, DC Metro Employee and Community Strategy for Microsoft. “In this season of giving, Microsoft employees enjoyed the opportunity to pack meals for people who are experiencing food insecurity in our community. And we had fun while doing it, thanks to the thoughtful way Meals of Hope structured the day.”
Meals of Hope developed six meals specifically designed for the American palate and added vitamins, minerals and proteins to supplement an unbalanced diet. Food packages are designed to address the need for an economical, nutritious solution to aid in the fight against hunger. Each packet contains enough food to provide six to eight meals.
“We are thankful and appreciative of the support provided by Microsoft to help us combat the hunger epidemic,” said Jack Day, Vice President of Meals of Hope. “These types of events make for a fun and rewarding day for the volunteers, and they help us deliver healthy meals to underserved individuals.”
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
About Meals of Hope
Meals of Hope, a Southwest Florida charitable organization that feeds approximately 4,000 needy families per week with nutritious meals, is the only food packing organization with a priority on keeping that food within the United States. More than 25,000 volunteers and 15 full-time staff members assist Meals of Hope in achieving its Mission of “communities coming together to end hunger.”
Meals of Hope combats hunger through three primary initiatives: meal packing events (in 2022, nearly 10,000,000 meals were packed);15 local food pantries where about 4,000 families receive frozen meat, fresh produce and canned goods every week, and various out of school programs such as a weekend backpack program and the delivery of hot meals to school age children.
www.mealsofhope.org
Meals of Hope
2221 Corporation Blvd.
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 537-7775
Stephen Popper, President/CEO
steve@mealsofhope.org
Stephen Popper
Meals of Hope
+1 239-537-7775
email us here