SUPPORT FOR DFZ HIV SERVICES OFFICIALLY TRANSITIONED TO CIDRZ

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has officially taken over the implementation of the comprehensive HIV services to the Defense Force of Zambia (DFZ) project from Jhpiego, supported by the US Department of Defense (DOD).

CIDRZ DOD Project Director Dr. Mwangelwa Mubiana said CIDRZ was grateful for the opportunity to support the DFZ HIV program and looked forward to its successful implementation in the next four years.

Dr. Mubiana assured DFZ that CIDRZ would work towards sustaining current program standards and work to improve them further.

She added that CIDRZ was ready to work with DFZ and ensure constant collaboration while implementing the program.

Dr. Mubiana explained that CIDRZ will be collaborating with Development Aid from People to People Zambia (DAPP Zambia), who will be focusing on the community component as well as the HIV testing services of the program.

She was speaking at a recent stakeholders meeting held at the Defense School of Health Sciences in Lusaka to mark the official transition of the project to CIDRZ by Jhpiego. CIDRZ and its consortium partner DAPP were recently awarded a four-year cooperative agreement by the US Department of Defense worth over $40 million to provide HIV services to the Defense Force of Zambia.