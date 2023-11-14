CatchCorner by Sport Illustrated Expands in California with The Rinks Partnership
The app revolutionizing sports facility rentals is thrilled to announce a partnership with The Rinks, Southern California's premier skating & hockey facilities.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated, the hub-oriented app revolutionizing sports facility rentals, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its network: The Rinks.
Renowned as Southern California's premier skating and hockey facilities, The Rinks encompass seven world-class ice rinks: Anaheim ICE, KHS ICE, Lakewood ICE, Westminster ICE, Yorba Linda ICE, Poway ICE, and Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena, which serves as the official practice facility of the Anaheim Ducks.
Starting today, sports enthusiasts can book any of these facilities directly through the CatchCorner app, further enhancing the user experience with unparalleled convenience.
“We're excited to add The Rinks organization into our growing family of sports facilities. This expansion showcases our unwavering dedication to giving sports enthusiasts top-tier options at their fingertips," says CatchCorner co-founder and CEO Jonathan Azouri.
CatchCorner’s mission is to showcase availability and provide a seamless booking experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages.
With a presence in a dozen North American markets, including bustling cities like Chicago, New Jersey, and New York, the app showcases a diverse range of facilities, from beloved local gems to NHL team practice arenas, community centers, schools, and other institutions, with new spaces added every week.
This exciting partnership with The Rinks paves the way for a future where booking top-tier sports venues is as seamless as the game itself.
About CatchCorner: Launched in 2019, CatchCorner is North America’s top destination for booking sports facilities and activities including basketball, hockey, pickleball, soccer and much more. For more information, visit www.catchcorner.com or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.
Natalia Buia
Gold Candor PR
+1 647-456-7517
email us here