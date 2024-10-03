CatchCorner Partners with TOCA Football to Broaden Access to Top-Tier Soccer Facilities

Key locations include BC, Illinois, and California, as CatchCorner partners with TOCA Football to enhance access to premier indoor soccer facilities

IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with TOCA Football, the largest operator of indoor soccer training centers in North America.As soccer’s popularity continues to surge, especially among youth athletes, this collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for elite training environments. Together, CatchCorner and TOCA are simplifying the process for players of all levels to secure access to these top-tier facilities.While the collaboration focuses on all locations, athletes can now book sessions at TOCA Soccer centers in British Columbia, Illinois, and California with just a few clicks online. More locations will be added soon.“We are thrilled to join forces with TOCA Football, to broaden access for their availability and provide a seamless booking experience. CatchCorner welcomes TOCA’s state-of-the-art locations to our platform, and we look forward to continuing to roll out additional locations,” says CatchCorner CEO Jonathan Azouri.In today’s digital age, CatchCorner plays a vital role in seamlessly connecting athletes with top-notch training opportunities, fostering both accessibility and convenience on their sporting journeys.By streamlining the booking process through its innovative platform, TOCA Football ensures that athletes can easily secure the premier training environments they need to reach their full potential.This announcement builds on recent partnerships for the booking platform including The Rinks in Southern California, and FMC Ice Sports in Massachusetts. These collaborations further solidify CatchCorner’s commitment to expanding access to sports facilities across North America.About CatchCorner: Launched in 2019, CatchCorner is North America’s top destination for booking sports facilities and activities, including basketball, hockey, pickleball, soccer, and more. For more information, visit catchcorner.com or download the app from the App Store and Google Play.About TOCA Football: TOCA is the world’s leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. For more information, please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

