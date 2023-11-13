Writer, Director and Producer Sura Khan Releases Self-Help and Motivational Success Book 'It's Your Time to Shine'

Self Help & Motivation By Sura Khan Shining Bright Celebrating with Victory Dance

Sura Khan has released another book that is designed to help readers with balancing creativity & spirituality.

Know That The Time For You Is Now!” — Sura Khan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sura Khan, the multi-talented writer, director, and producer of the hit TV series “ The Chambers – In God We Trust”, hopes to captivate audiences with his latest release, a self-help and motivational success book titled 'It's Your Time to Shine'. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to balance their creativity and spirituality in order to achieve success in all aspects of life.In 'It's Your Time to Shine', Sura Khan shares parts of his personal journey of overcoming obstacles and achieving success in the entertainment industry. Khan provides readers with practical tips and strategies to unlock their full potential and reach their goals. The book also delves into the importance of spirituality and how it can enhance one's creativity and drive towards success.Sura Khan's unique blend of creativity and spirituality has been the driving force behind his successful career in the entertainment industry. With 'It's Your Time to Shine', Khan aims to inspire and motivate readers to tap into their own inner power and achieve their dreams. The book is a testament to his passion for helping others and his commitment to making a positive impact in the world.Sura Khan's 'It's Your Time to Shine' is now available for purchase on major online retailers. This book is a valuable resource for anyone looking to unlock their full potential and achieve success in all aspects of life. With its powerful message and practical advice, it is sure to become a go-to guide for those seeking motivation and inspiration.Available now in Hardcover, Paperback, Kindle and Audio Book on Amazon

