Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,475 in the last 365 days.

Writer, Director and Producer Sura Khan Releases Self-Help and Motivational Success Book 'It's Your Time to Shine'

It's Your Time ti Shine Book Cover Art

Self Help & Motivation By Sura Khan

Group Victory

Shining Bright

Shining your light for all to see

Celebrating with Victory Dance

Sura Khan has released another book that is designed to help readers with balancing creativity & spirituality.

Know That The Time For You Is Now!”
— Sura Khan
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sura Khan, the multi-talented writer, director, and producer of the hit TV series “The Chambers – In God We Trust”, hopes to captivate audiences with his latest release, a self-help and motivational success book titled 'It's Your Time to Shine'. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to balance their creativity and spirituality in order to achieve success in all aspects of life.

In 'It's Your Time to Shine', Sura Khan shares parts of his personal journey of overcoming obstacles and achieving success in the entertainment industry. Khan provides readers with practical tips and strategies to unlock their full potential and reach their goals. The book also delves into the importance of spirituality and how it can enhance one's creativity and drive towards success.

Sura Khan's unique blend of creativity and spirituality has been the driving force behind his successful career in the entertainment industry. With 'It's Your Time to Shine', Khan aims to inspire and motivate readers to tap into their own inner power and achieve their dreams. The book is a testament to his passion for helping others and his commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

Sura Khan's 'It's Your Time to Shine' is now available for purchase on major online retailers. This book is a valuable resource for anyone looking to unlock their full potential and achieve success in all aspects of life. With its powerful message and practical advice, it is sure to become a go-to guide for those seeking motivation and inspiration.

Available now in Hardcover, Paperback, Kindle and Audio Book on Amazon.
https://a.co/d/hEjjAOq

Public Relations Division
VSE Publishing LLC
+1 347-512-8931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

It's Your Time To Shine

You just read:

Writer, Director and Producer Sura Khan Releases Self-Help and Motivational Success Book 'It's Your Time to Shine'

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more