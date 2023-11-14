The Citizen Science Lab Secures $100,000 Grant from Buhl Foundation for Project Dream STEM Center

Aimed to change the future of youth in the Hill, TCSL receives $100,000 in support for their new Project Dream Center from the Buhl Foundation.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL), an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to providing hands-on, life changing STEM activities and opportunities for all ages, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a generous grant of $100,000 from the esteemed Pittsburgh-based Buhl Foundation. The grant will be dedicated to the acquisition and renovation of the MLK Jr. Cultural Reading Center in the Hill District for Project Dream-The Citizen Science Lab’s MLK Center for Scientific Excellence. Dr. Andre Samuel , President and CEO of The Citizen Science Lab, expressed immense gratitude for Buhl’s investment in Pittsburgh’s future scientists: "This grant is a phenomenal gift to help ensure that Project Dream will propel TCSL’s mission of providing accessible STEM education, particularly for underprivileged youth, ensuring they have the resources and mentorship to explore, innovate, and fuel their scientific curiosities. It is an honor to join the Buhl Foundation in continuing Henry Buhl, Jr.’s vision of impacting change through innovative, and community-inclusive programming.”Project Dream, slated to break ground in March 2024, will create an unparalleled conducive, enriching, and inclusive environment to explore and become fully immersed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The center will cater especially to communities such as the Hill District, the Northside, and Homewood by providing them with access to state-of-the-art labs, educational resources, workforce development programming, and mentorship from experienced scientists and educators. However, all will be welcomed to enjoy the facilities which will include 5 cutting-edge labs, a flex-cafe space, drone and rocket launching site, greenhouse, apiary, and butterfly garden. Public art will be commissioned by local artists to honor the STEM achievements of African American scientists.The Buhl Foundation's generous grant is a central component of TCSL’s capital campaign to raise $5 for Project Dream. Funds raised will be used to acquire the historic MLK Center on Herron Avenue and transform it once again into a vibrant community hub and center of learning with reverence for the past and comment to the technological future. In addition to providing a safe, inclusive, and interactive learning environment for learners of all ages to engage in scientific exploration, the new space will offer community programming, teacher professional development and partnership space for other community organizations.The Buhl Foundation, with a rich history of supporting education, youth, and community development focused efforts that encourages innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, finds alignment in The Citizen Science Lab’s endeavor to bridge educational disparities in STEM. Buhl Foundation President, Diana Bucco shared, “The Buhl Foundation is excited for the many opportunities the Citizen Science Lab’s new STEM programming site will provide to our youth, the region’s educators and the residents of the City.”

