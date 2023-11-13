eTRANSERVICES President and CEO Attends the 2023 National Veterans Small Business Engagement Event
Chris Beckford, a Marine Corps Veteran and the President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, joined other Veteran-Owned Small Businesses at the NVSBE eventKISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From November 7th to 9th, 2023, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hosted its 2023 National Veterans Small Business Engagement (NVSBE) in Kissimmee, Florida. This engagement is one of the most significant business-networking events for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses and disadvantaged firms. This gathering brought together small businesses, contract prospects, and program managers in facilities supplies and services (e.g., construction), medical supplies and services, and information technology and professional services, as well as other industry supply diversity managers and government agencies, to network with entrepreneurs.
NVSBE provides a valuable opportunity for Procurement Decision Makers (PDM) to exchange knowledge and connect with Veteran-Owned Small Businesses and firms in other socio-economic categories. To maximize their experience throughout the engagement, attendees were able to attend Business Opportunity Sessions (BOS), Networking Roundtables (NRT), one-on-one meetings, and visit the exhibit hall.
eTRANSERVICES, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm, attended the NVSBE event, taking advantage of this great opportunity to increase the company’s exposure in the information technology industry.
"As a veteran and proud business owner of eTRANSERVICES, I was excited to attend the NVSBE 2023 event on behalf of my company," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES and Marine Corps officer. "I was eager to speak with Procurement Decision Makers to not only showcase my business and its many capabilities and products but to also learn how to increase the attractiveness of our business.”
As eTRANSERVICES continues to expand its footprint in the government sector, its presence at the NVSBE reaffirmed its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in Information Technology, Systems Engineering, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Business services. We are looking forward to participating in future VA events to share our success stories and new offerings!
