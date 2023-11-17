ASCIRA ACQUIRES RRENOVA, SETTING THE STAGE FOR GLOBAL BUSINESS INNOVATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASCIRA announces a significant milestone with the official acquisition of RRENOVA, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward global expansion. This strategic move, finalized on October 20, 2023, amplifies ASCIRA's commitment to pioneering innovation within the evolving landscape of business practices.
RRENOVA, recognized for its forward-thinking approach and esteemed brand, aligns seamlessly with ASCIRA's mission. The acquisition signals promising prospects for RRENOVA's sales distributors and retail customers, granting them access to an extended suite of services and offerings complementing the existing product range. Moreover, RRENOVA's technological advancements further fortify ASCIRA's global presence and augment its expansion initiatives.
Angel Arias, President of RRENOVA, emphasizes the mutual benefits of this acquisition: "Joining forces with ASCIRA will empower our sales distributors and customers with a broader spectrum of services. Our strategic decision is fueled by the belief that a larger organization translates into enhanced opportunities and benefits for all stakeholders."
ASCIRA's growth trajectory since its inception in March 2020 has been remarkable, earning global recognition and serving customers and business members across 74 countries. With executive headquarters in Dubai and ASCIRA Studios in Marina Plaza, the company strategically plans to establish offices in Miami, Florida, catering to North American markets, and in Quito, Ecuador, to expand its outreach to the Latin American audience.
Sir Dr. John Sachtouras, Founder/CEO of ASCIRA, affirms the positive impact of this acquisition: "This strategic move ensures strengthened market competitiveness and an elevated standard of customer service through enhanced resources and technology. We believe this union of strengths will pave the way for a brighter future and greater achievements."
Conclusion: Forging a Path of Innovation
The integration of RRENOVA into ASCIRA represents a harmonious alliance geared toward redefining global business innovation. Beyond a mere business transaction, it symbolizes a synergy of forward-thinking entities poised to reshape the global business landscape.
As ASCIRA embarks on this transformative journey, encompassing advancements in education through ASCIRA Academy and ASCIRA Universities, retail through ASCIRA SHOPS, leadership branding, and Smart Travel, a unified commitment emerges—to cultivate a smarter, interconnected world. ASCIRA extends an invitation to individuals, universities, and leaders worldwide to join this journey toward a future defined by intelligence, purpose, and limitless possibilities.
Discover ASCIRA's Innovation
Explore ASCIRA's offerings, innovative technology, and unrivaled opportunities by visiting the official website. Join this groundbreaking evolution toward a future shaped by intelligence, purpose, and boundless possibilities. Discover more about ASCIRA's latest developments and be part of this transformative journey.
Yuraima Melendez
