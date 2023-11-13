MDC offers a Prescribed Burn Workshop Dec. 2 at Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Prescribed burns are an efficient tool for managing vegetation, whether for wildlife habitat or in forage pastures with native warm season grasses. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a Prescribed Burn Workshop for landowners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Participants will need to register for the workshop. Upon registration, they will be given a link to a virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and there is a $25 charge to a third-party host (not MDC). The online course can be completed in approximately 2 to 4 hours. Please bring your certificate of completion and mileage sheet to the workshop.

This workshop will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland, woodland, savanna, and forest management. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn. A demonstration burn will be conducted if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with safety glasses, leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool, or ideally, flame-resistant Nomex material. Water and snacks will be provided.

This workshop is open to all ages. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZYX. For more information, contact Cassandra Messer, MDC private land conservationist, at Cassandra.Messer@mdc.mo.gov.