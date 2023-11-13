MDC offers free winter tree identification class Nov. 29 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Deciduous trees that drop their leaves seem bare in winter at first glance. But look closer and you will spot patterns in the bark, crown shape, and the limbs and stems. These patterns, textures, and colors can be used to identify tree species in winter. Learn how to identify trees in your neighborhood or those along winter hiking trails with a free class offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Chuck Connor, MDC community forester, will teach the Winter Dendrology Workshop. Participants will learn how to use reference books and keys to identify trees, in a classroom setting and in the field. Special emphasis will be given to identifying Missouri’s native deciduous trees. Participants will need to purchase a Missouri Winter Tree Key for $5.

This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZNE.