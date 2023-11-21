SelectHub Announces Best Fundraising Software Awards 2023 Based on Analyst Ratings and User Reviews

SelectHub, a software selection platform announced the winners of the Fundraising software awards which are based on industry research and analyst reviews.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a software research and selection firm, announced its ‘Best Of’ awards for top fundraising software vendors in 2023. The awards are part of an industry awards program based on meticulous research by SelectHub’s software analysts. They are awarded to vendors showcasing high competence and expertise in their respective industries.

Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub said, “SelectHub’s ‘Best Of’ awards recognize the top fundraising software in 2023. We aim to simplify the software selection process to help fundraising firms with their specific needs. The awards are finalized after careful thought and consideration are given to the vast playing field of available solutions and their performance across twelve major criteria, including Donor Management, Event Management, Mobile Capabilities, Dashboard & Reporting, and more.”

SelectHub’s Analysts’ Picks and User Favorites awards aim to acknowledge the best software vendors overall. Solutions are also evaluated on criteria such as Fundraising Programs, Marketing & Online Advocacy, Payment Processing & Receipt, Platform Capabilities & Security, Volunteer Management, and Integrations & Extensibility.

“With a proprietary 400+ point analysis, our research analysts evaluated 115 solutions. We also closely examined user sentiment and reviews, and leveraged that information to select contenders who actively offer quality and excellence above and beyond their competitors,” Marcus added.

“With the convenience of online giving, the fundraising industry is booming. Fundraising solutions should be ready for evolving trends in the industry, such as digital wallets and diverse revenue sources like recurring payments. Text-to-give campaigns – where people donate via text messages – are also something to keep an eye on,” said Sandesh Sindri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub.

Out of the twelve categories, EveryAction emerged at the top as an Analysts’ Pick and User Favorite. It also was one of the top performers for Dashboard & Reporting, Mobile Capabilities, and bagged a spot in the top five for the majority of the other eight categories.

Raiser’s Edge NXT was also one of the highest scoring solutions as an Analysts’ Pick, followed by DonorPerfect and Neon CRM, while Qgiv, Bloomerang, Little Green Light and Donorbox ranked in the top five for User Favorites.

Qgiv and DonorDrive were one of the most popular products with Qgiv scoring high in Fundraising Programs and Payment Processing & Receipt categories. DonorDrive ranked as the best in Event Management and Marketing & Online Advocacy.

Givebutter performed well in Volunteer Management. It also ranked in the top five for Event Management, Fundraising Programs, and Integrations & Extensibility. For Platform Capabilities & Security, Salsa Engage was one of the top performers. Whereas for Integrations & Extensibility, Little Green Light found a spot in the top five performers.

“Our mission is to empower companies to choose the solution that’s best for them. We strive to consider all facets of the platform’s performance so buyers can make an informed decision that benefits them in the long run,” Sandesh concluded.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection where the ultimate solution is the result of judicious requirements consideration matched against the vetted capabilities of shortlisted vendor products. This process is supported by analyst research, user reviews and software use case demonstrations. All of these components are consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub’s fundraising software page.

About SelectHub

SelectHub has the software selection platform, data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.