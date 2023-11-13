Podcast: 2023 Year-End Tax Planning
Nov. 13, 2023
The end of the year is often a stressful time for many business aircraft operators that are grappling with tax issues, particularly if they’ve purchased an airplane hoping to take advantage of higher bonus depreciation rates. Therefore, aviation managers shouldn’t wait until the final weeks of the year to develop their tax strategy. “Don’t just make a plan and put it on the shelf,” cautions NBAA Tax Committee Chair Ryan DeMoor. “Make a plan and then continue to review the plan as time goes on. Make sure you are hitting targets. Make sure that if the plan needs to change, you’re changing that plan.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- David Hernandez, head of the Business Aviation and Regulation Practice Group at Vedder Price and past chair of the NBAA Tax Committee
- Ryan Demoor, CAM, head of aviation tax at MySky and current NBAA Tax Committee chair
