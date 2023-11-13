MyOr Diagnostics' Dietitian Training Program Recognized by Dietitian Australia as CPD Learning Points

MyOr's training paves the way for dietitians to thrive in Australian healthcare giving CPD accreditation and skills to mitigate food allergy and eczema risks.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA , November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyOr Diagnostics, a global leader in predictive analytics and preventative health solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in its mission to build a robust network of accredited practicing dietitians (APDs) and enhance their professional development by giving Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation through their training. MyOr's dedicated team in Australia, led by Helen Jackson, RD, General Manager - Australia, has crafted a comprehensive training program for dietitians, contributing to the local healthcare community and providing higher professional potential for dietitians.

In Australia, a network of 6,886 accredited practicing dietitians forms a crucial part of the healthcare community, providing expert nutritional guidance. These dedicated professionals have only 20 accredited dietetic education programs to ensure they receive high-quality training and education to serve their clients effectively. MyOr will now be added to this list, offering advanced training on food allergy and eczema mitigation in infants through nutritionary interventions utilizing our risk stratification platform, MyorCare . Accredited dietitians are required to complete 30 hours of Continuing Professional Development each year to maintain their credentials. MyOr 's comprehensive training program, available at no cost to dietitians, is designed to align with individual CPD learning objectives and has been recognized by the official organization, Dietitian Australia. MyOr's training sessions contribute to these required hours, helping dietitians reach their annual CPD targets effectively.

Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO of MyOr Diagnostics, based in Tel Aviv, emphasized the company's dedication to supporting dietitians, saying: "We believe that a network of well-trained and accredited dietitians is essential for providing high-quality healthcare services to the community. MyOr is proud to facilitate the professional development of dietitians in Australia, ensuring they can offer the best care to their clients."

Helen Jackson, RD, General Manager - Australia, stated, "MyOr Diagnostics recognizes the need for continued learning, up-to-date education, and ongoing support when it comes to training their dietitians in allergy prevention. Our comprehensive training program not only helps dietitians achieve their annual CPD goals but also empowers them with a unique food allergy focused curriculum, combining allergy prevention strategies with nutritional focused information for the first 12 months of life. "

MyOr Diagnostics is committed to fostering a vibrant community of highly trained dietitians in Australia and supporting their ongoing professional development. The company's training program not only eases the financial burden associated with CPD requirements but also empowers dietitians to provide the best possible care to their clients. Currently, MyOr Diagnostics is actively recruiting dietitians to join its network, aiming to further expand its reach and impact on the Australian healthcare landscape .

For more information about MyOr Diagnostics and its initiatives for dietitians, please visit www.myorcare.com or contact contact@myorcare.com.

About MyOr Diagnostics

MyOr Diagnostics is a global leader in predictive health and digital healthcare solutions, committed to improving the lives of individuals through innovative and accessible health programs. MyOr's mission is to empower individuals and healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make informed and preventive decisions about their health. With a dedicated team and a strong presence in Australia, MyOr Diagnostics has emerged as a key player in the field of infant nutrition and predictive health. Our innovative predictive algorithms, consultation processes, and digital health platforms empower a nationwide network of certified Allergy Education Specialists to deliver personalized guidance and support to families throughout Australia. With a focus on education and empowerment, MyOr Diagnostics is committed to transforming infant nutrition and reducing the staggering rise in food allergy and atopic dermatitis. MyOr is actively working to build a network of accredited practicing dietitians (APDs) and support their ongoing professional development. We are proud to be at the forefront of this vital mission and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

