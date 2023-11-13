Submit Release
International Education Week brings Global Education Partners Together to Showcase Opportunities for Kyrgyzstani Students

13 November 2023, Bishkek – On Thursday, November 16, the U.S. Embassy will sponsor its second annual International Education Week Fair. Kyrgyzstani high school and university students as well as teachers and professionals can explore international opportunities in the United States and beyond. U.S. Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Brian Beckmann will open the event.

Diplomatic missions, international education programs, and academic institutions from around the world will showcase academic opportunities during the one-day fair, held at the Bishkek American Corner. Additionally, program alumni and representatives will participate information sessions, allowing attendees to ask questions about the application process. International Education Week, which takes place on November 13-17, is a joint initiative of the United States Department of State and the United States Department of Education to promote the benefits of international education and exchange programs worldwide.

Participating Organizations

European Union’s National Erasmus+ Program; Germany’s DAAD; the United Kingdom’s Chevening Program; Hungary’s Stipendium Hungaricum; the American University of Central Asia; and several U.S.-sponsored programs.

Date/Location

November 16, 1200-1730: Bayalinov Library, 242 Ogonbaev Street, Bishkek

Registration https://forms.office.com/g/TmRWMviXn1

