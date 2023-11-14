FlyFin’s AI-Powered Tax Tool Wins 2023 US FinTech Award
FlyFin AI emerges as the awards’ Personal Finance Tech of the YearSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the premier AI-powered tax preparation and filing service in the world, announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 US FinTech Awards. FlyFin was given the award in the Personal Finance Tech of the Year category for its AI-powered tax engine. The app leverages AI to automate financial tracking to identify and take advantage of every possible tax deduction a user can qualify for. This single functionality saves freelance and self-employed individuals 95% of the time they spend tracking their deductions, according to the company, while significantly lowering users’ tax bills. In FlyFin’s "man + machine" approach, the company’s AI finds every deductible expense, while FlyFin’s CPAs with a combined 100+ years' experience in self-employed taxes provide 24/7 consultation directly in the app and file taxes for users when deadlines approach. The service is part of the company’s mission to make taxes a stress-free experience for the first time.
The US FinTech Awards are presented annually by FinTech Intel, source of the latest news and views from global fintech, and were developed to celebrate the achievements and successes of the country’s premier financial services in its burgeoning financial technology market. The awards cover the full spectrum of fintech, with submissions judged by an independent panel of experts hailing from Consumer Reports, InsureTech NY, ISITC, Scale C-Council, YoungWilliams and many more. The judges chose FlyFin from hundreds of new personal finance products for its unique artificial intelligence engineered to provide tax management and ensure financial health for users in the burgeoning gig and creator economy.
"We’re honored to be recognized by US FinTech,” said Jaideep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of FlyFin. “This underscores FlyFin’s commitment to making financial health something every self-employed individual, freelancer, gig worker and creator has access to. And it validates our mission to harness AI’s unique ability to empower our users to manage their finances in ways not possible before, to not only save them time and money but to reduce the stress that taxes bring each year, taxes that can be very complicated and intimidating for self-employed individuals."
FlyFin's recognition by US FinTech adds to the list of industry accolades the company has received since its founding in 2021, and it highlights the growing importance of AI’s role in redefining the financial landscape in recent years. FlyFin was also the winner of Real Simple's 2023 Smart Money Awards in the Career & Taxes category, the AI TechAward for Best in Consumer A.I. Technology and a 2023 BIG Innovation Award in the Financial category.
"We witnessed the culmination of hard work, dedication and ingenuity as we recognised and
honoured the outstanding achievements of the brightest minds and the most groundbreaking companies in the realm of technology,” stated Penny Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Technology Association and a judge in the awards. “Their commitment to pushing the notion of what is possible has not only changed the way we manage our finances, but has also laid the groundwork for a more accessible, inclusive and secure financial future.”
FlyFin's platform was designed as a guide for individuals to the increasingly complex world of tax filing and financial management for the self-employed. FlyFin ensures users are constantly informed of the often changing landscape of self-employed taxes, providing them with a level of control over their financial health that was previously difficult to achieve without expensive consultations. AskFlyFin, the company’s recently launched AI tax assistant, simplifies the complex tax filing process, offering 24/7 tax guidance informed by the entire US tax code and the expertise of FlyFin’s CPAs specializing in self-employed taxes. and enabling users to maximize their tax savings and financial health. The 2023 US FinTech Award recognizes the company’s innovative approach to personal finance and unique value that FlyFin brings to users as well as the financial technology landscape.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit FlyFin AI.
