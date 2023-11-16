Flower Turbines’ Charging Station is the Solution to Polluted Cities
Flower Turbines’ renewable Charging Station is the solution to congested streets and polluted air in city centers.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines’ wind/solar off-grid Charging Station is the solution to congested streets and polluted air in city centers.
The Charging Station collects wind and sun energy and stores it in a battery, thereby encouraging the use of e-bikes and other personal mobility devices in busy city centers. For more information, visit https://www.flowerturbines.com/chargingstations
As an example, the city of Frankfurt Oder has shown its commitment to forward-thinking, sustainable energy solutions by installing a Flower Turbines Charging Station for convenient e-bike charging in the heart of the city. View the video of a Flower Turbines Charging Station at work in the city of Frankfurt Oder here: https://vimeo.com/546034222?share=copy
Flower Turbines makes three sizes of beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations. For more information, please contact us at support.eu@flowerturbines.com or visit our website at https://flowerturbines.com/locations/europe/.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
