Terry Hunter - Chicago's Legendary House Music DJ/ Producer is "The Divas' Choice"
Terry Hunter receives a GRAMMY® nomination for his remix of Mariah Carey's "Workin' Hard" appearing on the Music Box 30th Anniversary Edition.
This nomination is for Chicago and the global house community worldwide. It's an honor to return to the 66th GRAMMYs® as part of Mariah's 30th Anniversary album!”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago’s Terry Hunter of the Chosen Few DJ Collective received a GRAMMY® nomination in the Best Remixed Recording category for Mariah Carey's “Working Hard (Terry Hunter Remix).” The track appears on Carey’s Music Box: 30th Anniversary Edition. Hunter was nominated by his peers of producers and engineers for his remix of the song. His production of Jennifer Hudson’s “It’s Your World” was nominated in 2014; however, it is Hunter’s 2nd nomination as a Remixer. In 2022, he was nominated for "Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)" by Beyoncé. In addition to these notable productions, Terry has produced and remixed at the request of a laundry list of legendary ladies, including Jill Scott, Chantay Savage, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and now Mariah Carey, earning him the moniker “The Divas’ Choice.”
Listen to Mariah Carey's “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)” HERE:
The journey to the nomination began this summer during the 31st Anniversary of the Chosen Few Picnic. Terry debuted his ‘Mariah remix’ before an audience of 30,000 in the rain to instant acclaim. Riding the wave of last year’s nomination with Beyoncé, Hunter's remix of the thirty-year-old song brought an authentic house music production to the record, which was previously recorded by C & C Music Factory in the 90s but was never released.
“ This nomination is for Chicago and the global house community worldwide. It's an honor to return to the 66th GRAMMYs® as part of Mariah's 30th Anniversary album!”
About Terry Hunter
With over four decades of traveling the globe and sharing his passion for House music, Terry Hunter’s career is the stuff of legend. As a DJ, his name consistently headlines some of the most renowned festivals, including Miami’s Winter Music Conference, SuncéBeat, Groove Odyssey, 51st State, and Amsterdam Dance Event. As a producer, his discography constantly updates the music industry’s top artists, including Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and Jennifer. Hudson, Jill Scott, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Raheem Devaughn, Terisa Griffin, Estelle, Chantay Savage, Byron Stingily (of Chicago’s Ten City), Syleena Johnson, Kanye West, Barbara Tucker, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé and now Mariah Carey.
About the Chosen Few DJs
Founded by Wayne Williams in 1977, the Chosen Few Disco Corp., a group of famous DJs from
Chicago’s South Side – Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King and Andre Hatchett
They were part of the first wave of DJs and producers in Chicago who created the sound known as house music. Later, naming themselves the Chosen Few DJs, the collective first played their unique soulful dance music to huge crowds throughout Chicago, then spread their sound worldwide. To the original group of five, the Chosen Few DJs added two new members – Terry Hunter and Mike Dunn, in 2006 and 2012, respectively.
