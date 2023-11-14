CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Dallas and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home,
I want to try to make a heartbreaking experience a little easier by providing owners and their beloved pets ... comfort and peacefulness of saying goodbye in the warmth of their own home.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Dallas, TX and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“We are delighted to expand to Dallas. A peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. Our beloved pets get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home, " says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I hope that every family in Dallas becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option.”
Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“I want to try to make a heartbreaking experience a little easier by providing owners and their beloved pets the opportunity to be able to experience the comfort and peacefulness of saying goodbye in the warmth of their own home.” says Dr. Kirsten Stuckey. Dr. Stukey received her doctorate at the veterinary school at Oklahoma State University and has been serving pets and pet parents in Dallas since 2016,
Dr Stukey has a 9 year old Aussie Mix named Cash. She met him in vet school, immediately fell in love and have been inseparable ever since. They are both happiest when by each other's sides. Cash was diagnosed with heart disease 2 years ago and so they cherish every extra moment together.
Dr. Stukey services Dallas, TX and surrounding cities including Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Irving, Garland, Mckinney, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Denton, Mesquite, Carrollton, Lewisville, Allen, Richardson, Keller, Mansfield, Weatherford, Rockwall, and Burleson
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their families. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive unrushed and individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
3.. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Dallas. Group aftercare begins at $100 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 29 cities.. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
