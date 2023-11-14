Preservation Facelift the Next Generation of Deep Plane Facelift Technique

Deep plane facelift by Dr. Kevin Sadati Beautiful full facial rejuvenation to restore the youth Beautiful facial transformation and natural looking results

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kevin Sadati, a renowned board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over 18 years of experience, is proud to introduce his groundbreaking new technique - the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift. Dr. Sadati's dedication to advancing the field of facial plastic surgery is evident in his frequent participation as a speaker at national and international plastic surgery conferences, where he presents his facelift technique. His groundbreaking work has been published in prestigious cosmetic and plastic surgery journals, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field. This innovative facelift procedure, performed under twilight sedation without the need for general anesthesia, is set to revolutionize the field of facial rejuvenation and provide patients with natural, long-lasting results.

Preservation Deep Plane Facelift technique has already gained recognition in the medical community. Dr. Sadati's deep plane facelift technique focuses on preserving the underlying facial structures, such as the muscle, fat, and connective tissue, to achieve a more comprehensive and natural rejuvenation. Dr. Sadati's Preservation Deep Plane Facelift is a significant advancement in the field of facial plastic surgery. This new technique builds upon the traditional deep plane facelift, which was first introduced by Dr. Sam Hamra in 1990. The deep plane facelift technique involves a sub-SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system) dissection that releases the retaining ligaments of the face and repositions the facial fat compartments. Dr. Sadati's Preservation Deep Plane Facelift takes this concept further by combining the deep plane technique with High SMAS technique to create a musculo-fasciocutaneous flap with excellent blood supply which reduces the need for overly undermining skin and reliance on skin tension. This approach allows for a complete subplatysmal preparation, mobilization of the SMAS, and distension of the infraorbital ligamental area to achieve optimal results.

Dr. Sadati's innovative Preservation Deep Plane Facelift stands out for several reasons. Firstly, the procedure is performed under twilight sedation, eliminating the need for general anesthesia. This not only reduces the risks associated with general anesthesia but also allows for a faster recovery time and a more comfortable experience for the patient. Additionally, Dr. Sadati's Preservation Deep Plane Facelift technique focuses on preserving the natural structures of the face, such as fat compartments and retaining ligaments, to restore a more youthful and balanced appearance.

Dr. Sadati's extensive experience as a board-certified facial plastic surgeon sets him apart in the field. With over 18 years of experience, Dr. Sadati has honed his skills and developed innovative techniques that have been widely recognized in the industry. His expertise in facial rejuvenation and his commitment to delivering natural, long-lasting results have earned him the title of best facelift surgeon in Orange County California for six consecutive years.

