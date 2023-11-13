Dominic Scruggs Announces Enhancements to Willowood Ventures
Willowood Ventures now offers 3 day Driving ROI Events
Success is not a Compromise”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willowood Ventures, a prominent automotive sales consulting and training firm, is excited to announce the release of Dominic Scruggs' latest book, "Driven By Ambition: Unleashing Success in the Fast Lane of Automotive Sales." The CEO and Founder of Willowood Ventures, Dominic Scruggs, discussed the current state of the economy and its implications for the automotive sales industry during a press conference held earlier today.
— Dominic Scruggs
Despite prevailing challenges in the market, data reflects a resilient and robust car buying market. Scruggs emphasized the need for dealers to embrace a return to traditional selling techniques, highlighting the importance of comprehensive training and effective marketing strategies for success.
Building on this commitment to reinvigorating automotive sales practices, Willowood Ventures is proud to introduce their newest initiative, the "3-Day Driving ROI Sales Events." This groundbreaking event leverages proven methods to revolutionize dealers' advertising efforts and drive unparalleled traffic to their showrooms. Willowood Ventures' team of experts will take over dealers' advertising for a whole week, employing their expertise to optimize outreach and attract eager buyers. With a steadfast commitment to results, the program also features a remarkable 200% return on investment guarantee.
"It's time for dealers to elevate their game and capitalize on the evolving market dynamics," said Dominic Scruggs during the press conference. "Our aim is to partner with a select few dealers, as we believe in fostering fruitful long-term relationships that maximize success. We are excited to see the '3-Day Driving ROI Sales Events' become a staple of our business moving forward."
Due to overwhelming interest in this unique offering, Willowood Ventures is currently experiencing a waiting list of approximately one month. As a result, dealers are encouraged to reserve their spot promptly to seize this unparalleled opportunity.
For further information about Willowood Ventures' comprehensive suite of automotive sales consulting services and the "3-Day Driving ROI Sales Events," please visit willowoodventures.com.
About Willowood Ventures:
Willowood Ventures is a leading automotive sales consulting firm dedicated to driving success in the fast-paced world of automotive sales. With a team of seasoned experts, Willowood Ventures assists automotive dealerships across the country in optimizing their sales strategies, training programs, and marketing efforts, ensuring sustainable growth in today's dynamic marketplace.
