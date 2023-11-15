Milwaukee Attorney Ann Jacobs Expands Practice with New Wisconsin Dells Office
Milwaukee Attorney Ann Jacobs Expands Practice with New Wisconsin Dells Office
Preeminent Milwaukee attorney Ann Jacobs, founder of Jacobs Injury Law, is pleased to announce the opening of her second office in Wisconsin Dells, WI. This expansion allows Ms. Jacobs to extend her many years of experience in personal injury law to clients in and around Adams, Columbia, Juneau, and Sauk counties.
For over 30 years, Ann Jacobs has been a dedicated advocate for individuals facing challenging personal injury cases. Her practice encompasses a wide range of specialties, including vehicle accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect cases, financial abuse/fraud, and medical malpractice cases.
Throughout her career, Ms. Jacobs has received numerous accolades, consistently earning recognition from Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Milwaukee Magazine's Top 50 Attorneys. In a testament to her outstanding contributions to the legal profession, she was named “Trial Lawyer of the Year” by the Wisconsin Association for Justice in 2018.
With her Milwaukee office located at 219 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 5B, Milwaukee, WI 53202, and the new Wisconsin Dells office situated at 133 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Suite 5A, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, Ms. Jacobs now provides convenient access to skillful legal guidance for clients in both locations.
Clients can reach the Milwaukee office at (414) 306-8999 and the Wisconsin Dells office at (608) 844-2999.
Ann Jacobs is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized, and effective representation for those facing challenging legal circumstances. Her expansion into Wisconsin Dells reflects her dedication to serving a broader community and ensuring that individuals in need have access to top-tier legal advocacy.
For more information about Jacobs Injury Law and Ann Jacobs' legal services, please visit www.jacobsinjurylaw.com.
About Ann Jacobs: Ann Jacobs is a distinguished trial attorney and the founder of Jacobs Injury Law, S.C. With a practice focused on personal injury law, including vehicle accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect cases, financial abuse/fraud, and medical malpractice cases, Ms. Jacobs has earned recognition from Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Milwaukee Magazine's Top 50 Attorneys, among others. Ms. Jacobs is fluent in Spanish and represents many non-English speaking clients in a wide variety of cases.
