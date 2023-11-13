Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founder invited to meet President Trump
Legacy PAC founder , and VFAF Veterans for Trump president, Stan Fitzgerald invited to meet former President Trump in Mar-A-Lago
Legacy PAC will continue our fight for Trump and to support America First candidates.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Legacy PAC
— Stan Fitzgerald - Legacy PAC founder
Stan Fitzgerald founder of Legacy PAC , with his wife Donna Fitzgerald , we invited to meet former President Trump in Palm Beach on October 26th , 2023. This was the 12th time in the last three years the couple was invited to spend time with the president.
Stan Fitzgerald is best known for being the President of Veterans for Trump grassroots national. Fitzgerald ,a retired police detective , also speaks for first responders who join VFAF. The Fitzgerald's reside in Georgia where they are considered some of Georgia's most influential in America First politics.
Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
In other Legacy PAC News :
Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots. https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-launches-election-security-seminar-tour/
Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates. https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/662639770/legacy-pac-to-produce-a-2024-border-documentary-film-project-and-border-tours-for-candidates-announced-jared-craig/
Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.
https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-endorsement-of-donald-j-trump-for-47th-president/
