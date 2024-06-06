Carla Spalding for Congress (FL-23) , a Veteran, has been endorsed by Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump

VFAF endorsement of Carla Spalding for Congress (FL-23) Veterans for America First / Vets for Trump

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA , USA , June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of Veterans for America First , VFAF Veterans for Trump VFAF is announcing the endorsement of Veteran Carla Spalding for her congressional run in Florida'sCarla Spalding is an American patriot who moved to the United States from Kingston Jamaica at the age of 18. As a proud American citizen, Carla epitomizes the essence of what makes this country great! Carla is a woman who wears many hats. She is a veteran, registered nurse, college professor, and above all, an American who loves this country. Her life experiences illustrate her passion to serve others and her desire to better the future of the people around her. Despite differences, experiences, and challenges Carla believes it is our American spirit that allows us to endure any circumstance and prosper. She is known for her commitment and dedication to helping others and making a tangible difference in people’s lives. She proudly served in the United States Navy and later earned a master’s degree in Nursing with a specialty in education. She is a mental health professor, pediatric professor, and a former nurse at the Veteran’s Administration Regional Medical Center. https://carlaforcongress.com/ In other VFAF news:VFAF has updated its website and launched a new X (Twitter) feed giving the organization a fresh look : https://x.com/VFAFWarroom VFAF Veterans for Trump is producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in Fall 2024 featuring General Flynn.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation. https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 VFAF Organizational information:

