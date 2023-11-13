Bruford “One Of A Kind” 12” Vinyl Edition Available November 24, 2023
Definitive vinyl re-release re-issued on Bruford’s own Winterfold Records and overseen personally by drum legend Bill BrufordASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Bill Bruford is the original drummer in YES and was a long-term member of King Crimson.
• The band Bruford recorded this album in 1979 and it went on to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success.
Bruford “One Of A Kind” 12” vinyl reissue will be available November 24, 2023!
The line-up on this album is: Bill Bruford – drums, percussion, Allan Holdsworth – electric guitar, Dave Stewart – keyboards, Jeff Berlin – bass
This 12” vinyl re-issue has been mastered from the original 1979 mix, taken from the original 1979 analogue tapes, and comes housed in a replica sleeve.
Mastered from the original tapes recorded and mixed by Stephen W Tayler in 1979
This definitive vinyl re-release is re-issued on Bruford’s own Winterfold Records and was overseen personally by Bill Bruford.
“It's music that breathes... played by empathetic, truly virtuosic musicians. But is it rock, jazz, prog or fusion? Who knows, but it's some of the greatest British instrumental music of all time”. Sounds of Surprise
“… despite a landscape of constantly-shifting meters and tempi, the magic of One of a Kind is that it remains compelling and accessible”. All about Jazz
“This collection of ten tracks stands as a maelstrom of chops, arranging skills and inspired ensemble playing... the dynamics between drums, keys and fretless bass provide a high profile, capable structure for Holdsworth's top-flight soloing ability”. Exposé Online
TRACK LISTING
Side 1
1 Hell’s Bells
2 One Of A Kind – Part One
3 One Of A Kind – Part Two
4 Travels With Myself – And Someone Else
5 Fainting In Coils
Side 2
1 Five G
2 The Abingdon Chasp
3 Forever Until Sunday
4 The Sahara Of Snow – Part One
5 The Sahara Of Snow – Part Two
To pre-order: https://burningshed.com/store/billbruford/bruford_one-of-a-kind_vinyl
Bill Bruford official website: https://billbruford.com/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com