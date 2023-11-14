Biokript, the World's First Hybrid, Shariah Compliant Crypto Exchange is incubated by Faster Capital
Biokript, the World's First Hybrid Shariah Compliant Crypto Exchange, is incubated by Faster CapitalSARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript is excited to announce its incubation with Faster Capital, the #1 online incubator/accelerator which operates at a global level. Faster Capital supports startups worldwide in their quest for funding and growth. This partnership will provide Biokript with valuable mentorship, resources, and connections to further develop and expand its innovative crypto exchange.
Biokript, in partnership with Faster Capital, aims to raise $2 million in funding. This investment will serve as a catalyst for the company's growth, fueling its marketing initiatives and bolstering liquidity on its unique hybrid shariah compliant crypto exchange. The infusion of capital will enable Biokript to reach a wider audience, spreading the word about its platform and the benefits of shariah-compliant crypto trading.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, expressed his enthusiasm for Biokript's innovative solution, stating, "We are very encouraging of the team at Biokript to move forward with their innovative solution for the crypto-trading market. We will be glad to be of support throughout their journey."
Biokript's mission aligns with the growing demand for shariah-compliant financial solutions in the crypto space, offering a unique platform that adheres to Islamic financial principles while providing a secure and efficient trading environment for all.
FasterCapital is the #1 online incubator/accelerator operating globally, with a proven track record of helping over 473 startups raise more than $1.6 billion in funding. With investments totaling $487.3 million in 172 startups, FasterCapital offers a vast network of mentors, representatives, and partners. The organization connects startups with 155,000 angel investors and over 50,000 funding institutions, the majority of which are venture capitalists. FasterCapital offers a range of services, including loans, grants, crowdfunding support, startup valuation, investor negotiation, and funding advice from early funding rounds through Series A and Series B.
Biokript is a leading hybrid Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange that provides a seamless and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. The company is committed to providing a simple and efficient trading platform by combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. For more information, visit biokript.com.
