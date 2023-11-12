Sideline events during APEC Economic Leaders’ Week put GENERATE in spotlight
GENERATE SF will showcase the very best of what San Francisco businesses, cultural districts, startups, social entrepreneurs and nonprofits have to offer
GENERATE brings together the voices of small businesses and startups to APEC”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet on Wednesday, November 15, sideline events are expected to be in the spotlight as business CEOs and nearly 30,000 delegates from governments and organizations convene in San Francisco during APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.
— Minda Aguhob
One such officially recognized spin-off event called GENERATE takes place on Tuesday, November 14. While small businesses and startups are mostly absent from the main APEC lineup, prominent community leaders, social entrepreneurs, and startup founders with global market ambitions are gathering at Fort Mason.
Generate organizers expect to draw hundreds of changemakers and local businesspeople to meet APEC delegates and U.S. and foreign officials. Speakers will share inspiring and informational talks in the style of a TED speaker showcase, focused on ways to transform small-business finance, education for entrepreneurs, climate change and women’s health care.
“GENERATE brings together the voices of small businesses and startups to APEC,” said Minda Aguhob, executive director of The Co-Caring Initiative, the nonprofit organizing the officially recognized APEC event on Tuesday, November 14 at Fort Mason.
“It’s very exciting,” Aguhob added. “GENERATE provides a platform that brings together delegates from APEC and a diverse group of leaders from the local business community that can lead to ongoing relationships with the potential to make wide impact.”
To learn more about the event, visit GenerateSF.com. For more information about the nonprofit, visit Co-Caring.org. For more information about Founders, Inc., visit f.inc.
GENERATE SF: An SME & Startup Forum is a partnership of Founders, Inc., A.Y. Bassam & Co. LLP, Draper Global and The Co-Caring Initiative, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
