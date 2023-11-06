San Francisco businesses invited to participate in GENERATE SF at APEC
GENERATE SF will showcase the very best of what San Francisco businesses, cultural districts, startups, social entrepreneurs and nonprofits have to offer
We are thrilled to welcome social impact leaders in business creating real change as speakers and exhibitors at GENERATE SF”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENERATE SF is a bridge that connects San Francisco Cultural Districts, startups, social entrepreneurs, and nonprofits with APEC delegates, investors, and policymakers to share stories of impact and SF’s rejuvenation. The event will take place during APEC on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Founders, Inc. in Fort Mason.
— Minda Aguhob, Executive Director, The Co-Caring Initiative
Join GENERATE SF speakers Brigit Helms, executive director, The Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship; Desi Danganan from SF Cultural District SoMa Pilipinas, founder & executive director, Kultivate Labs; and Farza Majeed, founder of buildspace for a day of celebrating San Francisco local businesses and startups during APEC, a forum of 21 Asia-Pacific economies.
Event participants will have the opportunity to network, exhibit, and share thought-provoking insights on how they can come together for impact. GENERATE SF speakers will address the immense opportunity posed by APEC’s member economies, which are home to more than 2.9 billion people and make up over 60 percent of global GDP.
GENERATE SF is being organized by San Francisco nonprofit The Co-Caring Initiative, inspired by the Afghan airlift they built with business partnerships during the U.S. exit in 2021. GENERATE SF’s cultural marketplace, wellness and media center will provide opportunities to connect and build a global ecosystem of social impact stakeholders.
To learn more about the event, visit GenerateSF.com. For more information about the nonprofit, visit Co-Caring.org. For more information about Founders, Inc., visit f.inc. GENERATE SF: An SME & Startup Forum is a partnership of Founders, Inc., A.Y. Bassam & Co. LLP, Draper Global and The Co-Caring Initiative, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
