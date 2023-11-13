IADA Launches NextGen Initiative To Inspire Young Professionals
IADA is delighted to unveil the establishment of our young professionals committee, IADA NextGen.”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has appointed a committee of young aviation professionals to lead the aircraft resale organization’s focus on its future.
NextGen is a new IADA initiative aimed at supporting and empowering young professionals in the business aviation industry. The IADA NextGen Committee recently held its first meeting at IADA's annual fall meeting.
“IADA is delighted to unveil the establishment of our young professionals committee, IADA NextGen,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We look forward to supporting their initiatives and eagerly await the promising influence of their voices within our association.”
NextGen Leadership
Chairing the NextGen Committee is Jessica Belcher of Exclusive Aircraft Sales. Joining her on the new committee are Richard A. McEachin from Aviation Legal Group, P.A., Patrick Bradley of Global Wings LLC, Kyle Wagman of Leading Edge Aviation Solutions LLC, and Sam Gilchrist of Gilchrist Aviation Law, P.C.
IADA NextGen is dedicated to the future progress of the industry, identifying challenges and supporting solutions related to sustainability, technology, fuels, manufacturing, and other key aspects of aviation. The IADA NextGen Committee focuses on networking, professional development, mentorship and community outreach to help cultivate the next generation of aviation leaders.
The committee offers unmatched networking opportunities through industry events, an internal member directory, and online forums. NextGen members have access to webinars, career development resources, and recognition programs for emerging leaders. IADA's Accredited Dealers and Verified Products and Services Members will serve as mentors, passing on knowledge and experience to help NextGen professionals succeed.
The NextGen Committee will also connect with students and universities through internship programs and campus events. Committee members will work with the IADA Foundation to advance these outreach efforts, including scholarship opportunities.
The five core pillars of IADA NextGen are:
Networking
NextGen facilitates peer-to-peer connections and organizes industry events and meetups. The IADA directory enables NextGen members to discover fellow colleagues in their vicinity or while traveling, fostering meaningful connections.
Future Leaders
NextGen empowers members through education via webinars, professional development opportunities, and the recognition of emerging leaders.
Mentorship
IADA leaders actively mentor NextGen members, providing invaluable education and guidance. This program helps to ensure a transfer of experience and knowledge.
Paying It Forward
NextGen pays it forward by connecting with incoming university students, serving as liaison to universities and IADA member companies. This includes facilitating internships, organizing events and more. NextGen collaborates with the IADA Foundation on this initiative.
Industry Progress
NextGen is dedicated and mindful of future industry progress including sustainability, identifying roadblocks and challenges as well as supporting actionable solutions to technology, fuels, manufacturing, and other pivotal elements of aviation.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 66 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 39 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
