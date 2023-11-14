Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad Radiates Generosity by Donating $20,000 Smile Makeover at Angel Ball for Cancer Research

Dr. Radwa Saad with NYC Mayor Eric Adams at the Angel Ball 2023 Dr. Radwa Saad with Songwriter Denise Rich, Co-Founder of "Gabrielle's Angel Foundation" Dr. Radwa Saad with the Singer, Songwriter and producer Robin Thicke at the Angel Ball 2023

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dent Blanche Dental , the epitome of luxury dental care in Princeton, NJ, is thrilled to announce its charitable contribution to the fight against cancer. The prestigious dental office donated a transformative smile makeover valued at $20,000 to the silent auction at the renowned Angel Ball 2023 in New York City.The Angel Ball, an annual event organized by song writer Denise Rich, President and Co-Founder of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter to benefit cancer research, is a prominent platform that unites philanthropists, influencers, and advocates in the quest to find a cure for this relentless disease.The Angel Ball 2023, a star-studded affair dedicated to the cause of cancer research, was a night to remember as it honored some of the most influential figures from various industries. Elizabeth Elting, Founder and CEO of The Elizabeth Elting Foundation, was recognized for her outstanding contributions to philanthropy, while Monique Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, received accolades for her entrepreneurial prowess and commitment to community empowerment. Richie Akiva, the esteemed New York Socialite, was celebrated for his noteworthy hospitality entrepreneurship. The event, hosted by Emmy Award TV Host, journalist and Author Tamron Hall was graced by luminaries such as Tina Knowles, Lawyer and TV star Star Jones, and Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, alongside numerous other celebrities. The enchanting evening was further elevated by the soulful performances of Mary J. Blige, the charismatic Robin Thicke, Chloe Jane, Miri Ben-Ari and the legendary DJ Jermaine Dupri, making it a night where glitz and glamor converged with a shared commitment to making strides in the fight against cancer.This year, Dent Blanche Dental is honored to stand beside the esteemed supporters of cancer research by offering a generous donation that goes beyond traditional charitable contributions. The $20,000 smile makeover package from Dent Blanche Dental encompasses a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cosmetic dentistry procedures, including teeth whitening, veneers, and personalized smile design consultations. The recipient of this extraordinary prize will have the opportunity to experience the expertise and sophistication that define Dent Blanche Dental's commitment to dental excellence.Dr. Radwa Saad, the dedicated owner of Dent Blanche Dental, carries a profound personal connection to the battle against cancer. Having experienced the heartbreaking loss of her Father to this relentless disease, she understands the emotional toll it takes on individuals and their families. This deeply personal experience has fueled Dr. Saad 's unwavering commitment to supporting cancer research initiatives. The decision to contribute a $20,000 smile makeover at the Angel Ball is not only a testament to Dent Blanche Dental's dedication to transforming lives through exceptional dentistry but also a poignant reminder of the urgent need to accelerate progress in cancer research. Driven by empathy and a genuine desire to make a positive impact, Dr. Saad and the entire Dent Blanche Dental team stand united in the fight against cancer, channeling their grief into meaningful action to create a future free from the devastating effects of this disease.Dr. Radwa Saad, the visionary behind Dent Blanche Dental, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to make a meaningful impact: "At Dent Blanche Dental, we believe in the power of a beautiful smile and its ability to instill confidence and positivity. By participating in the Angel Ball and contributing a smile makeover, we aim to not only transform lives but also contribute to the noble cause of cancer research. It is our privilege to be part of this remarkable event." The dental office is confident that the winning bidder will emerge with a radiant smile that reflects both the artistry and compassion inherent in Dent Blanche Dental's approach to dentistry. For more info, check www.DentBlancheDental.com For media inquiries or further information about Dent Blanche Dental, please contact:Dr. Radwa SaadDent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton, NJ, 08540Email: drsaad@dentblanchedental.comOffice # 609-890-1888About Dent Blanche Dental:Dent Blanche Dental is a luxury dental practice located in Princeton, NJ, dedicated to providing unparalleled dental care in a sophisticated and relaxing environment. Led by Dr. Radwa Saad, the expert team at Dent Blanche Dental offers a comprehensive range of services, from preventive care to advanced cosmetic and restorative treatments, all delivered with a commitment to excellence and patient comfort.

An Exclusive Video, behind the scenes of the Angel Ball 2023, a star-studded event dedicated to raising funds for cancer research.