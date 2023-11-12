Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on Bandi Chhor Divas:

“Today, members of the Sikh community in B.C. and around the world will gather to celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas.

“This holiday marks the day Guru Hargobind Sahib and 52 other innocent leaders were released from jail. The guru worked long and hard to secure the peaceful release of his fellow prisoners, refusing to walk away alone.

“Bandi Chhor Divas is a celebration of truth, justice and the victory of right over wrong. People will gather with friends and family to pray, feast and light candles at their homes and gurdwaras.

“Today is also an opportunity to recognize the many contributions members of the Sikh community make to our province, from the religious and business leaders to the artists and athletes.

“I wish everyone who is celebrating a happy Bandi Chhor Divas.”