Shopkhoj Showcases Interesting Diwali Gift Ideas

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOP DIWALI GIFT IDEAS

Diwali is the most important festival that is celebrated all over India. This festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Ram’s victorious return to Ayodyha after slaying the demon king Ravana in Sri Lanka. Diwali or Deepawali means “row of lights”. Diwali is also known as the festival of lights.All shopping markets, religious places, offices & homes are brightly lit in colourful lights. Meeting friends & families and distributing sweets & gifts are an integral part of the celebrations. Bursting crackers used to be another important activity. However there is a ban on crackers now.

The festive spirit has already gripped everyone young and old alike. It’s lovely to see temples and neighbourhoods beautifully lit-up with decorative lamps and twinkling fairy lights. Shopkhoj presents some Diwali Gift ideas here.

Ganesha

Without any doubt a gift of the deity of the elephant God Ganesha, is considered auspicious . He is revered as the remover of obstacles and is the most important of the deities for any puja and Diwali in particular. Diwali ushers in new beginnings. It coincides with the beginning of the New Year in certain communities. This pink crystal Ganesha in a sitting posture is with gold painted features radiates exuberance & grace.

Available in Chandni Chowk Market(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandni-chowk/) & Karol Bagh Market (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/karol-bagh-market/)

Tea Mugs

While there are several gifts available in the market, the most useful would be a Good Earth store handcrafted tea & coffee mugs. The base of the cup is overlaid with Mughal arches, latticework & delicate leitmotifs of birds.Price Rs 2800/set. Khan Market https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/khan-market/

Cake stand

Along with the tea mugs go the fine bone China cake stand with flowers & creepers and with gold overlay. They look colourful yet subtle. Ideal for winter afternoons @ Rs 13000/set.

Fine bone china oval plate for serving sandwiches and .snacks. Creepers, flowers & a gold outlining add a delicate touch to this beautiful handcrafted plate .The designs are inspired by Persian miniature . Price Rs12000/plate

Palm Leaf tray from Manjal

Beautifully patterned trays in woven palm leaf is colourful & attractive. They are available for Rs 2000 onwards.

https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-chennai/manjal/

Swaroski crystal

No one can resist admiring this beautiful swaroski crystal birds . Tropical hues & modern styles,showcase Swaroski’s unique artistry . The blue & green parrot symbolize love & friendship. Great Gifts @Rs 35000/PIECE. avaialble in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj (https://www.shopkhoj.com/malls-in-delhi/ambience-mall-vasant-kunj-delhi/)

Diwali Candle lights

They are an essential item. Lighting candles at homes enhance the festive spirit . Whiles candles are the lights of choice in the west, oil lamps were the preferred lighting choice during festive occasions .The red coloured basket is done with mirror work . Handcrafted lamps in gold plated work an outstanding example of crafts on cloth .In addition to gold plating ,gold wiring can also be seen.

Silver lamps

Diwali is the festival of lights .Silver Lamps are considered auspicious and makes for an ideal gift during Diwali.This is a specially crafted lotus styled oil lamp that can be used with a wick. Price Rs5000/piece Available at https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-chennai/sukra-silver/

Ravissant Silver Gift Boxes

Luxury gift boxes can be used to store many things . This is a curated designer collection of silver ware. The blue & green enamel base highlights to etching of animals on the box. They are beautifully etched in copper & plated with silver. https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-delhi/ravissant/

Cloth embroidery gifting packs

They are ideal to gift sarees and dry fruits. The best thing about the cloth embroidered gifting ensemble pack is that

a) they can be reused without any issue.

b)It can be used to store jewellery such as bangles, earrings and rings.

c) They can also be used to gift dry fruits.

They are lightweight, available in multiple colours with ethnic embroidery patterns .

