SHOPKHOJ GUIDE TO UNESCO SITES- AJANTA & ELLORA CAVES

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajanta & Ellora Caves are important Buddhist pilgrimage sites . They are near Aurangabad in the State of Maharashtra,India.

Ajanta Caves, dating back to the 2nd century BCE, are famous for their exquisite murals and sculptures that depict the life of the Buddha.The caves are set in a horseshoe-shaped gorge.

The Ellora Caves, on the other hand, are a complex of 34 caves that were excavated between the 6th and 10th centuries CE. These caves represent a harmonious coexistence of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain temples and monasteries. The most famous of these is the Kailasa Temple, a magnificent monolithic structure dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Getting to the Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, India, is quite straightforward. Here are some options:

1. By Air: The nearest airport is Aurangabad Airport ,which is well-connected to major cities in India like Mumbai,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/mumbai) Delhi,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi) and Hyderabad.

2. By Train: Aurangabad Railway Station is the closest major railway station. It is connected to several cities across India.

3. By Road: Aurangabad is well-connected by road to major cities in Maharashtra and neighboring states. You can either drive or take a bus from cities like Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik. There are regular state-run and private buses that operate on these routes.

Ajanta Caves :

The Ajanta Caves are a treasure trove of ancient art and architecture. Here are some highlights you should definitely see:

1. Cave 1: This cave is famous for its stunning murals depicting the life of the Buddha. The intricate paintings and sculptures here are a testament to the artistic prowess of the ancient craftsmen.

2. Cave 2: Known for its beautiful ceiling paintings, Cave 2 features intricate designs and motifs that are both mesmerizing and historically significant.

3. Cave 16: This cave is one of the largest and most impressive in the Ajanta complex. It contains detailed carvings and sculptures that narrate various Jataka tales, which are stories of the Buddha's previous lives.

4. Cave 17: Cave 17 is adorned with numerous murals that depict scenes from the life of the Buddha and other historical events.

5. Cave 19: This cave is a chaitya (prayer hall) and is notable for its grand entrance and intricate carvings. The stupa inside the cave is beautifully decorated and is a must-see.

6. Cave 26: Another chaitya, Cave 26 is famous for its impressive reclining Buddha sculpture, which represents the Buddha's Mahaparinirvana (final nirvana after death).

The Ellora Caves are a magnificent complex of rock-cut temples and monasteries that showcase the rich cultural and religious diversity of ancient India. Here are some of the must-see highlights:

1. Kailasa Temple (Cave 16): This is the most famous and impressive structure in the Ellora complex. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Kailasa Temple is a monolithic marvel carved out of a single rock. It features intricate sculptures, elaborate carvings, and a grand entrance that will leave you in awe.

2. Cave 10 (Vishvakarma Cave): Also known as the Carpenter's Cave, this is a Buddhist chaitya (prayer hall) with a stunning ribbed roof that resembles wooden beams. The large stupa at the end of the hall is a focal point of this cave.

3. Cave 12 :This three-story Buddhist monastery is one of the largest and most elaborate structures in the Ellora complex. It features spacious halls, cells for monks, and beautiful sculptures of Buddha and other deities.

4. Jain Caves (Caves 30-34): These caves are dedicated to Jain Tirthankaras and are known for their detailed carvings and serene atmosphere. Cave 32, also known as the Indra Sabha, is particularly noteworthy for its intricate sculptures and beautiful pillars.

Each cave in the Ellora complex has its own unique charm and historical significance.

Both sites are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and are a testament to India's rich cultural and artistic heritage. When visiting, make sure to take your time to explore the intricate details and soak in the historical significance of these incredible monuments.

Shopping : Aurangabad is famous for Painthani Sarees & fabrics. Paithan is a region near Aurangabad . The designs in the Paithani fabrics are inspired by the art in the Ajanta & Ellora Caves .(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/paithani-sarees/) . They were once worn by Royalty &they are manufactured here.

