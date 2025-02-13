SHOPKHOJ PROVIDES A GUIDE TO INDIA ART FAIR 2025

Sculptures Radhakrishnan sculpture TEXTILE-JAIN ART

INDIA ART FAIR 2025

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDIA ART FAIR 2025 was held form Feb 6th-Feb 9th at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, in New Delhi.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi). This highly anticipated event showcases a wide range of art forms, with a special emphasis on textile art and the works of renowned Indian Masters such as MF Hussain, Souza, Raza, Bakre, and Ara.

The India ART FAIR has become a must-visit event for art enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals from around the world. The well-heeled clientele with their designer dresses & bags come to enjoy & buy art. This year's edition was even more spectacular, with a diverse selection of art pieces from both established and emerging artists. The fair featured art from over 100 galleries around the globe , showcasing a variety of mediums including paintings, sculptures, installations, and of course, textile art.

One of the highlights of the fair was the brilliant textile (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/)art section, which featured traditional Jain Chhods from Sarita Handa ARCHIVE . It unveiled the first of its treasures at the India Art Fair 2025— with an exhibition titled “ Ancient Moderns—The Art of Jain Chhods .” This gave the viewer an opportunity to witness India’s cultural history through textile artistry. Heavy zardozi embroidery (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/zardozi/)on velvet textiles were pure masterpieces depicting cultural & mythological scenes . One could witness the intricate craftsmanship (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/marori-work/) and learn about the rich cultural heritage behind each piece. They were restored pieces that looked practically new.

Art on Indian carpets (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/indian-carpets/) was absolutely breathtaking.

The Book of Gold: the Kanchana Chitra Ramayana of Banaras. There was a digitised version of Tulsidas’ Ramayana . This was accomplished by Udit Narayan Singh, from the royal court of Banaras, who had artists illustrate Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas (Kanchana Chitra Ramayana), using real gold with figures from the story. It was a visual treat to see gods & goddesses moving on the screen. The entire 1000 pages were animated. This way, the entire Tulsidas Ramayana was made easily accessible to everyone.

In addition to textile art, the India ART FAIR 2025 also paid tribute to some of India's most celebrated masters. The works of MF Hussain, Souza, Raza, Bakre, and Ara were on display, offering a glimpse into the diverse styles and techniques of these iconic artists. This is a rare opportunity for art lovers to view and potentially acquire pieces from these galleries around the world. This makes the fair a must-visit for collectors.

The India ART FAIR 2025 is not just an exhibition, but a celebration of India's rich artistic heritage.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/). It is a platform for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts to come together and appreciate the beauty and diversity of Indian art. With its focus on textile art and the works of renowned masters, this year's fair was a grand success.

