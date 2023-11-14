Rezolve.ai Unveils AITSM Platform: The 'Next Evolution' in ITSM—Every Support Hero's GenAI Sidekick

AITSM Platform: The 'Next Evolution' in ITSM

Rezolve.ai introduces AITSM platform, revolutionizing ITSM with an advanced GenAI sidekick for support heroes—a transformative evolution in IT support.

We are on a mission to create the most exciting brand in the ITSM industry. A modern, Microsoft Teams based, GenAI powered AITSM solution.” — Manish Sharma, COO, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai showcases its cutting-edge AITSM solution in an entirely new brand avatar. With its GenAI SideKick powering numerous features, the revolutionary platform is expected to dramatically elevate the efficiency of IT support teams and elevate employee experience.

The ITSM landscape, previously hampered by cumbersome and sluggish processes, is now showing a promising transformational uptrend. Rezolve.ai's innovative, robust approach has made those challenges obsolete, leading with its advanced product and an entirely new brand avatar.

"Portals are dead! Legacy ticketing systems are not as effective. Employees and support teams deserve a Conversational AI interface that is 1000x more capable – We are on a mission to create the most exciting brand in ITSM industry. A modern, Microsoft Teams based, GenAI powered AITSM solution.” states Manish Sharma, COO, Rezolve.ai.

Attendees at SM World 2023 in Florida are the firsthand witnesses of Rezolve.ai's 'Big Reveal.' The company’s demonstration revealed how their solution evolves traditional ITSM to extraordinary AITSM, much to the delight of enterprise IT Support teams.



What Sets Rezolve.ai Apart? The 4 Pillars of AITSM:

GenAI Enabled Agile Knowledge Management

Rezolve.ai's intelligent assistant is capable of delivering precise information on demand. This tool empowers support teams with quick access to accurate data, positioning them as problem-solving champions.

Conversational AI Interface within MS Teams

The Conversational AI Interface within MS Teams demonstrates the end of inefficient emails/calls for tickets and the beginning of seamless collaboration where problems are not just solved but mastered.

No-Code Automation Studio

Rezolve.ai's No-Code Automation Studio enables fast deployment, testing, and rollout of automations. It frees teams from monotonous tasks and enables them to apply their creativity and strategic thinking to more valuable work.

The Showstopper: GenAI SideKick for AITSM Mastery

The GenAI SideKick by Rezolve.ai is a formidable ally in AITSM – a superpower that promises to turn IT support teams into superheroes. This feature enables them to automate up to 65% of ticket resolutions and access service desk analytics in real-time within MS Teams, elevating their productivity to new heights.

Rezolve.ai’s cutting-edge AITSM solution redefines IT innovation, collaboration, and transformation - harnessing GenAI's power to disrupt the ITSM landscape.

You can learn more about the company and its solution here – Rezolve.ai

GenAI Service Desk (CHRO)