Rezolve.ai Brings Agentic AI and Summer Heat to HDI SupportWorld Live 2025

Booth #510 draws hundreds from financial, education, and public sector enterprises for demos, raffles, conversations about flipping the switch from legacy ITSM

We didn’t just show up at HDI—we showed what the future of employee support feels like” — Manish Sharma, CRO at Rezolve.ai

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegas lights weren’t the only thing glowing this May. Rezolve.ai brought sunshine, strategy, and smart service automation to HDI SupportWorld Live 2025, turning Booth #510 into a beach-themed ITSM hub that welcomed hundreds of attendees from over 100 organizations, including enterprise leaders in finance, government, healthcare, and higher education.

On display was Rezolve.ai’s Agentic Sidekick 3.0— one of the most advanced service desks that automates L1 support directly inside Microsoft Teams and Slack. Through live demos, raffle giveaways, and a standout trade-in offer, Rezolve.ai made a lasting impression on technical support professionals looking to simplify service delivery while boosting employee satisfaction.



“We didn’t just show up at HDI—we showed what the future of employee support feels like,” said Manish Sharma, CRO at Rezolve.ai. “Between the flip-flops, raffle buzz, and live automation demos, people connected deeply with our message: modern IT support should be fast, human-first, and frictionless.”

The Trade-In That Turned Heads

At the heart of Rezolve.ai’s campaign was the Summer of ITSM Trade-In—a limited-time offer designed to eliminate financial and operational barriers for organizations stuck on outdated service platforms. Visitors who qualified received:

Help offsetting their current ITSM contract

White-glove migration with zero downtime

A complimentary DeskIQ Assessment (valued at $25,000) to uncover automation opportunities

The response? Overwhelming.

“The interest we saw in our trade-in offer far exceeded expectations—particularly from large enterprises in sectors like financial services and government,” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai. “It’s clear that organizations are ready to move on from legacy ITSM. Our job is to make that switch not just possible, but effortless.”

Who Joined the Conversation?

Executives, team leads, and support champions from a diverse mix of organizations—ranging from Fortune 500 banks and government agencies to high-growth SaaS scale-ups and leading universities—stopped by Booth #510. The steady flow of visitors underscored two key points:

Broad industry appeal. Financial services, public sector, higher education, healthcare, and technology firms all came looking for faster, more human-centric IT support.

Engagement at every level. From service-desk supervisors seeking practical workflow automation to VPs and CIOs mapping long-term transformation, attendees found that Rezolve.ai’s agentic AI approach scales to their needs today and tomorrow.

The consistent takeaway: organizations of every size and maturity are ready to replace legacy portals with conversational, AI-driven service—and Rezolve.ai offers the smoothest path to get there.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an agentic AI-powered service desk that lives within Microsoft Teams and Slack. Designed to modernize IT and HR support, Rezolve.ai enables intelligent automation, real-time resolution, and personalized employee service—without the clutter of legacy portals. Companies across higher education, public sector, finance, healthcare, and retail rely on Rezolve.ai to increase efficiency, cut costs, and deliver faster support with fewer headaches.

Rezolve.ai’s Agentic SideKick 3.0

