Christie and Associates Commemorates Remembrance Sunday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie and Associates, a private military security firm with a significant number of former British Armed Forces personnel, today marks Remembrance Sunday. The firm recognises the sacrifices made by servicemen and women for national freedom and security.
On this day, Christie and Associates reflects on the contributions of those who served and lost their lives in conflicts. The company's workforce, predominantly consisting of veterans, brings a unique perspective to this day of national remembrance.
The firm acknowledges the skills and experiences brought by its employees from the Armed Forces. Their backgrounds in close protection, intelligence, and surveillance are seen as a continuation of their service, now in the private sector.
Christie and Associates takes this opportunity to express gratitude to all who have served in the Armed Forces. The company emphasises the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for national security and the freedoms enjoyed today.
Remembrance Sunday, a day of national significance, is particularly poignant for Christie and Associates due to its close ties with the military community. The company reiterates its commitment to upholding the values of courage, dedication, and service exemplified by veterans.
PR Team
