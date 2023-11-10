Urgent Advisory for Close Protection Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie and Associates, a private military security firm based in London, has issued an urgent advisory underscoring the necessity for reinforced personal protection services for public figures and their families in response to the rising tide of threats. The recent surge in brazen criminal activities, exemplified by the recent kidnapping of notable figures, marks a perilous shift in the threat landscape against individuals in the limelight.
Casey Christie, Managing Director of Christie and Associates, remarked, "The paradigm of personal security has undergone a seismic shift. Where once a solitary bodyguard/driver was sufficient, we now see a norm emerging where multiple officers per family member is essential. The demand has also pivoted towards protection officers who not only possess discreet, tactical prowess but also project a formidable, overt presence. Criminals are exhibiting a level of audacity unprecedented in our fifteen years of crafting security solutions."
Christie and Associates, staffed by seasoned professionals from special forces and ex-armed police backgrounds, is at the forefront of providing comprehensive protection services. We not only deter threats but also engage in sophisticated negotiation and recovery operations through our vast former military & armed police network. Christie and Associates is committed to offering unparalleled security solutions to those at heightened risk, ensuring their well-being in an era where caution and preparedness are paramount.
Christie and Associates
Ibex House,
61 Baker Street,
Weybridge,
Surrey, K138AH
United Kingdom
info@londonbodyguardservices.com
0800 030 6876
www.londonbodyguardservices.com
