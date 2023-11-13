Love Drops Initiative Aims to Reach 1 Million+ Acts of Kindness in Alignment with World Kindness Day

Love Drops Logo Love Drops Illustration A Love Drop for You! LoveDrops.org/xo QR Code

Living Harmony Co. Announces Global Movement to Spread Love and Kindness through Love Drops

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S., November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt response to the growing need for compassion and unity across the globe, Living Harmony Co. proudly aligns its Love Drops initiative with the spirit of World Kindness Day. "We are excited to announce our ambitious goal of sharing 1 million+ Love Drops by the next World Kindness Day. This worldwide movement, officially launching on January 1, 2024, aims to inspire acts of love and kindness, contributing to a more harmonious world," says Yiannis Lagos, Co-Founder of Living Harmony Co., the social impact company behind the Love Drops movement.

What is a Love Drop?

A Love Drop is defined as a conscious act of love and kindness towards people, animals, or the environment. Whether it's assisting an elderly neighbor, volunteering at a local food bank, adopting an animal from a shelter, cleaning up trash in a nearby park, or simply sharing kind words or a hug to brighten someone’s day, a Love Drop, regardless of its size, has the power to create a ripple effect of positive change.

Supported by Proven Science

Love Drops are more than just moments of kindness. Research shows that acts of love and kindness foster connection, trust, and social bonding, enhancing the mood for both the giver and the recipient. In celebration of World Kindness Day, we're releasing our "Echoes of Kindness" article, exploring the science and impact of kindness. This resource is available for free at lovedrops.org/echoes.

The Love Drops Global Map

On January 1, 2024, the Love Drops Global Map will debut on LoveDrops.org. This interactive display will showcase Love Drops shared worldwide, serving as a testament to our shared humanity and inspiring further acts of love and kindness.

“As we set forth on this journey to share 1 million+ Love Drops, we firmly believe that love and kindness can transform lives and help heal our world. The Love Drops movement knows no boundaries—it transcends borders, backgrounds, and cultures. It's a collective effort to make the world a more compassionate place," said S. Michael Kaufman, a spokesperson for Love Drops and Co-Founder of Living Harmony Co.

How To Get Involved

Joining the Love Drops movement is easy and meaningful. Individuals can participate by performing acts of love and kindness or reposting inspiring Love Drops from others using the instructions on LoveDrops.org and Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok profiles @lovedropsorg, starting January 1, 2024.

For more information, to join the movement, or to download the "Echoes of Kindness" article, please visit LoveDrops.org.

About Living Harmony Co.

Living Harmony Co. is a conscious social impact organization on a mission to promote harmony, love, and compassion worldwide. Using the power of storytelling through social impact fiction books, including “The Book of Harmony: Awakening,” and through its Love Drops™ brand and movement, the company is dedicated to inspiring individuals, companies, and organizations to make a positive difference in the lives of people, animals, and the environment.